For those craving a taste of Mediterranean flavours and Latin street food style without straying from Bali, award-winning restaurant, Ina Ré, invites one and all to discover an exceptional Sunday Brunch. Eaters at Ina Ré will have no need for a passport to indulge in world-transporting and award-winning dishes made with the best of local and imported ingredients.

Situated in the Desa Kitsuné Lifestyle Village, with an aesthetic inspired by the artisan crafts of local trades, Ina Ré is open for lunch and dinner on a daily basis. On Sundays, Ina Ré offers an indulgent Brunch from 1pm to 5pm accompanied by live music with an outgoing yet relaxed vibe, making it 100% suitable for outings with loved ones.

For the Sunday Brunch, patrons are free to choose from a set menu or explore the à la carte options, with an unforgettable culinary journey awaiting them regardless. Delectable highlights from the offerings include poached Eggs Benedict with an English muffin, the “Tonnato Vitello” roast wagyu beef rump with tuna capers cream and arugula leaves, plus a uniquely presented “Ina-Re dessert platter”.

The Ina Ré Sunday brunch experience includes a free flow package as well as refreshment stations, offering drink options like Aperol Spritz and Bloody Marys. As such, Ina Ré has quickly become Canggu’s favourite destination for dining on Sunday afternoons.

For more information and reservations, visit InaReBali.com or their social media accounts on Instagram @InaReBali and TikTok @desakitsune .

Ina Ré at Desa Kitsuné

Jl. Munduk Catu No.9, Canggu,

Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

WA: +62 811 3099 0800