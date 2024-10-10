COMO Shambhala Estate announces a special 3-day retreat hosted by famous Indonesian model and actress Sigi Wimala over 22-24 November 2024, dubbed as “COMO Journey: Two Wheels, Three Days Bike Retreat with Sigi Wimala.” With the backdrop being the tranquil Bali scenery, this cathartic expedition provides a fresh fusion of adventurous wellness and explorative culture.

Tours throughout Bali will revitalize partakers in real time as they on bikes look to observe the naturally beautiful region’s deep cultural legacy with their own two eyes, like one such cycling tour in Kintamani. A significant spiritual experience is also offered in the retreat with a private Water Purification Ceremony at the Sacred Waterfall.

The core of the retreat is based in a comprehensive approach to wellness, as body and mind are aimed to be renewed through a series of integrated activities, like instructed yoga classes, wellness talks with Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic experts and stimulating COMO Shambhala Massage and Hydrotherapy sessions. Supplementing these superbly are nourishing meals and chances to unwind at the lauded restaurants Kudus House and glow.

Sigi Wimala, as the leader of the retreat, looks to extend her trademark wellness ardor and potent entertainment industry aura to those participating. With her engagement, inspiration and guidance at every step of the way – the retreat looks to be unforgettable and meaningful of an experience as ever.

“Hosting this retreat at COMO Shambhala Estate is a dream come true,” spoke Sigi Wimala. “I am thrilled to share my passion for biking and wellness with participants in such a serene and rejuvenating environment. It’s the perfect place to disconnect from daily stresses and reconnect with nature and oneself.”

Gede Suteja, General Manager of COMO Shambhala Estate, reiterated their delight at having Sigi Wimala host the special retreat there. “Our estate provides an unparalleled setting for a holistic wellness experience, combining the natural beauty of Bali with our comprehensive wellness offerings. We look forward to welcoming participants for this unique journey of adventure and rejuvenation,” he said.

COMO Journey: Two Wheels, Three Days Bike Retreat with Sigi Wimala is available from IDR 29,451,400 nett for single accommodation and IDR 43,826,200 nett for double/shared accommodation with inclusions of full-board meals, return airport transfer by a private car, one-time 60-minute COMO Shambhala Massage per person and bike rental during the three-day retreat. Join Sigi Wimala for an enlightening voyage of recreation, leisure and introspection at COMO Shambhala Estate.

For more information and spot reservation, please contact res.CSestate@comohotels.com or WhatsApp at +62 811-3821-4845.

COMO Shambhala Estate

Banjar Begawan, Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan

+62 361 620 2218 | +62 811 3821 4845

comohotels.com/comoshambhalaestate