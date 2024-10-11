It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of Robert Epstone, a beloved humanitarian, visionary, and co-founder of SoleFamily (previously Solemen Indonesia). After a brave and courageous battle with brain cancer, Robert passed away peacefully on 1 October 2024, leaving behind a legacy of boundless compassion and selflessness. He touched the lives of countless individuals through his relentless dedication to helping the most vulnerable in Bali, always with an open heart and a steadfast belief in the power of giving.

Robert’s life was one of remarkable achievement, not in personal accolades but in his unwavering commitment to those in need. His charity work, particularly through SoleFamily, transformed the lives of the island’s destitute, marginalised, and often forgotten individuals.

Founded alongside his dear friend Sarah Chapman, SoleFamily’s mission has been to offer dignity, hope, and much-needed care to those suffering from poverty, serious health issues and mental illness. Robert’s work brought light and life to perhaps the most difficult cases and marginalised communities on the island.

The original name, Solemen, stems from one of Robert’s earliest fundraising efforts: “I set upon a mission to walk 535km across Bali to raise awareness and funds for the plight of the disadvantaged with pre-arranged health checks and presentations for children every few days along the route. In fact, I vowed to do it barefoot.” Robert once shared with NOW! Bali in an early interview back in 2015. Renowned for his fierce determination, he remained barefoot for many years to come, pledging to remain so until he could raise USD 1.000.0000 for those in need in Bali and Indonesia. He said that it was also “to be in solidarity with those who don’t have a choice to wear or not wear shoes”.

One of the early pioneers of charitable work on the island, Robert and SoleFamily built a community, network and impressive infrastructure all focused on helping as many people as possible. His efforts have provided countless families with the medical aid, support, and financial resources needed to rebuild their lives.

“We hold in our hands the power to change a life, a mind, or a circumstance today, right now. Idealistic acts, even highly symbolic ones, have the power to inspire others to act, and sometimes in numbers significant enough to make a major or even complete impact on the problem at hand.” – Robert Epstone.

Cofounder Sarah Chapman described Robert as her “personal hero,” a sentiment echoed by everyone who knew him. His extraordinary spirit of generosity, kindness, and love will forever inspire all those who had the privilege of crossing his path. Our hearts are with his wife Shelley, his children Sophie and Ali, and all those who mourn his loss.

Though Robert Epstone is no longer with us, his legacy continues to flourish through SoleFamily, and his life’s work will endure as a beacon of hope for those in need. His memory is a reminder that one person, with an extraordinary heart, can indeed change the world. Rest in peace, dear Robert, and thank you for all you have given.

Robert passed away in England at age 75 (11 October 1948 – 1 October 2024), where he was with his family for his remaining months.

For those who wish to share a message in honour of his memory, can do so at: https://solefamily.org/in-memoriam/