The Bali art scene is a unique and rich tapestry. A layered, multi-tiered, ever-evolving hybrid of local and national fine artists, artisans, and visiting and expatriate internationals. Filippo Sciascia, an Italian contemporary artist, has resided in Ubud for over twenty-five years. His relentless curiosity about the human experience has led him on a captivating journey to uncover the origins and mysteries of universal intelligence, a quest that has brought profound understanding to his life.

Light is the essential artistic instrument in Sciascia’s works that spans painting and sculpture, video, and installations. He merges art and science to communicate ideas inspired by his passion for archaeology, anthropology, and philosophy. Sciascia’s intellectual pursuit not only adds depth to the local art scene but also contributes to Bali’s reputation as a unique international creative hub.

‘Primitive Learning,’ Sciascia’s exhibition of recent paintings and three-dimensional works, explores the concept of sharing information and opened on 21 September at Nonofrasa Gallery, Ubud . According to Sciascia, humanity’s greatest thinking revolution began during the Stone Age, inside a cave when our ancestors started communicating in the form of paintings. The breakthrough was using symbols to describe information that could be shared amongst the species.

Sciascia recognises Primitive Learning as an innovative system that has evolved through the millennia via discovery and the creation of explanations and technologies enabling deeper experiential understanding. From this starting point, the inspiration for Sciascia’s body of works is derived, and it is the result of a two-decade-long process.

The exhibition’s focal point is a mixed-media painting that merges the past with the present and combines nature, technology and art. ‘Primitive Learning’ depicts a cave entrance radiating with shafts of brilliant sunlight, an effect that is achieved with LED backlighting. The painting’s narrative begins with light, the original infrastructure of universal intelligence and the essential medium of all life on Earth. Light is the omnipotent source signifying cave paintings as a new and groundbreaking knowledge-sharing method.

In creating ‘Primitive Learning,’ Sciascia collaborates with nature. He uses organic minerals found within caves to produce an authentic representation of and foundation for the painting. The artist exposes the blank canvas to the forces of wind, humidity, and rain for days. Upon the canvas, he arranges a variety of oxide and volcanic rocks. The pigments seep into the fabric, imparting rich, earthy tones.

Geological processes that formed the cave also contribute to the creation of the painting. Sciascia then constructs the composition using oil paints and melatonin powder to emphasise the importance of natural light. (Melatonin is a hormone produced in our brains at night to regulate our circadian rhythm or body clock.)

Sciascia’s painting, with its striking visual tension contrasting dark and light, is immediately eye-catching. The invention of cave paintings and electrical lighting represent significant milestones in human evolution. Sciascia beautifully captures and emphasises this historical significance.

His work highlights the process rather than the object and requires a sound understanding of the character and history of each medium. His outcomes represent his years of research, during which his Ubud studio also functions as a laboratory.

“Information is a fascinating subject as it represents everything in the world around us. Our universe is entirely formed from data in evolution, from our internal biology and the earth’s geology to the presence of sunlight. Primitive Learning began once we could express information and our understanding of the world around us. Humanity could then express traditions and form cultures – the evolution of civilization,” Filippo Sciascia told NOW! Bali magazine. “I think and work daily on my vision of how art can explain or manifest in our present.” Born in 1972 in Palma Di Montechiaro, Italy, in 1983, Sciascia moved to New York and in 1985 to Trieste, Italy, where he attended the Institute Art of Nordio, followed by studying at the Accademia di Belle Arti Firenze, Florence. His Bali immersion began at Gaya Fusion Gallery, Sayan, in 1998, becoming a crucial part of its artistic direction, helping distinguish Gaya as one of the leading avant-garde galleries in Indonesia. He has worked on and exhibited in local and international projects across S. E Asia, China, New York City, and Italy.

“Fillipo Sciascia’s artistic approach and practices immediately resonated with Nonfrasa’s values. We share a common philosophy of continuous learning, restraint, and the importance of dialogue. Selecting him as our first foreign artist to exhibit is a natural choice and reflects not only his artistic qualities but also the importance of building meaningful relationships,” Nonfrasa director, Krisna Sudharma, told NOW! Bali Magazine.

“What sets Filippo apart is his ability to navigate and respond to the chaos and realities of his experiences, projecting these sentiments through various forms of artistic configuration. This sensitivity adds layers of depth to his work, creating qualities that connect with the emotions and stories that are embedded within.”

Primitive Learning, which continues at Nonfrasa until 7 November, 2024.

