If you’re in need of a recharge, a retreat to the tranquil and enchanting hills of Ubud is always the right choice. Nourish your mind, body and soul at the renowned wellness oasis, COMO Shambhala Estate, where the award-winning resort invites you to immerse in its serene ambience with a special stay offer.

Tucked in a secluded enclave just north of Ubud, where jungle, river and valley meet, COMO Shambhala Estate boasts an exquisite escape that encourages rejuvenation through its fantastic wellness programmes. As the wellness flagship of COMO Hotels and Resorts, the Estate’s latest room promotion gifts guests with a complimentary extra night’s stay for bookings of three nights.

On top of this Pay for 3 Stay for 4 promotion, guests will receive daily breakfast, daily scheduled wellness activities including yoga, Pilates, functional fitness and hydrotherapy, as well as a personal assistant, a one-time wellness appointment during your stay, welcome drink and amenities, access to the steam room, sauna, gym and Kedara Water Garden.

This offer is available for stays between 1 February 2023 and 30 June 2023, booking period is now until 31 March 2023. A non-refundable deposit for the first night is required at the time of booking. Any cancellations made before 7 days prior to arrival will be charged the first night’s rate, while cancellations made within 7 days prior to arrival be charged in full. For guests wanting to have the full COMO experience with its other sister resorts, COMO Uma Canggu and COMO Uma Ubud, this offer can be combined with the “ Best of Bali with COMO ” offer.

The Estate’s lush grounds and serene atmosphere, complemented by its breathtaking views and facilities will help you achieve a sense of balance and inner peace, providing a truly immersive and revitalising escape.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 4845 , email CSestate@comohotels.com or click here for the direct link .

COMO Shambhala Estate

Banjar Begawan, Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan

+62 361 620 2218 | +62 811 3821 4845

CSestate@comohotels.com

comohotels.com/comoshambhalaestate