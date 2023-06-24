For those in search of ultimate bliss amidst lush natural surroundings, wrapped in the comforts of a bespoke villa, retreat to the enchanting The Sayan House Villas in Ubud. Nestled in Sayan Village, this destination presents an idyllic sanctuary for those in search of solitude in an opulent retreat.

Embodying the romanticism of a tropical paradise, you’ll be entranced by Sayan House Villas from the moment you step foot on the establishment. Amidst all the modernity, the establishment is blessed with verdant jungles, rolling hills and the magical Ayung River in its surroundings. Harmoniously camouflaging itself with the natural landscapes, this destination makes for the perfect luxury villa rental in Bali that exudes the timeless charm of the island.

As one of the luxury retreats in Ubud, The Sayan House Villa welcomes guests to their home-away-from-home in well-appointed comfort. Guests can expect a multisensory experience right out the gate as the bespoke villa spoils you with lush greenery, intricate interiors, calming sounds of the rainforests, and the soothing scent of the villa.

Designed with a warm ambience through its use of wood accents, the two-storey lavish villa rental can host up to four guests in its two rooms and two bathrooms. White walls add a clean and opulent touch, while unique furnishings and décor give character to the overall space. The mastermind behind the design is prominent Sri Lankan architect, Geoffrey Bawa, who manages to seamlessly marry the interior and exterior in a stunning composition, perfectly encapsulating the contemporary tropical architectural design concept.

The villa’s attention to detail can be witnessed even down to its décor, whether functional or decorative, which will certainly intrigue guests upon closer inspection. The villa features authentic mid-century furniture such as the sleek-shaped Tulip Chair and Saarinen Table by Eero Saarinen, a door art inspired by the one Geoffrey Bawa has in his home, as well as paintings, sculptures, and souvenirs from across the globe.

The facilities offered in the villa include a cosy couch, a balcony with mesmerising nature views, a relaxing bathtub, a sauna, a swimming pool, and a courtyard to relax and unwind under the sun and breeze. Guests can also revel in the spellbinding sunset views as they call for room service and savour a drink such as the Sayan Squash, a fizzy and citrusy gin refreshment. When it comes to dining, guests can head over to The Sayan House next door and indulge in tantalising Japanese-Latin fusion menus.

Summer Deal: Book a 3-Night Stay at The Sayan House Villas priced at IDR 39,000,000nett, inclusive of a complimentary lunch or dinner at The Sayan House. Booking period from August to September 2023.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 4641 1944 or email villa@thesayanhouse.com

The Sayan House Villas

Jl. Raya Sayan No. 70, Sayan, Ubud

+62 812 4641 1944

villa@thesayanhouse.com

thesayanhousevillas.com