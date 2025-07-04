Immerse yourself in the sacred journey of healing deeply rooted in Balinese wisdom as The Meru Sanur unveils the opening of Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness, an oasis of holistic healing grounded in Bali’s rich ancestral heritage. Inspired by the sacred legend of Mpu Kuturan and the ancient Lontar Usada manuscripts, Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness reignites the island’s timeless wisdom, transporting guests on a profound spiritual journey to reconnect, restore, and thrive.

Comfortably nestled amidst The Meru Sanur’s lush, serene grounds in “The Sanur” Special Economic Zone for health and wellness, this immersive wellness experience redefines the ancestral teachings of Lontar Usada into a contemporary context, transforming time-honoured rituals into meaningful moments of renewal. Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness represents “the wisdom of trees”, a tribute to Bali’s sacred ethnobotanical garden.

At the wellness sanctuary, guests are invited to indulge in the Mandala of Well-Being, a curated journey through three transformative stages: Rooting, Rebirth, and Resonance. Each stage draws upon ancient healing practices, such as sacred tree rituals, herbal remedies, mindful breathing, natural body scrubs, and movement-based meditation designed to awaken the senses and guide guests towards lasting renewal.

Additionally, Taru Pramana also offers deeply personal spiritual experiences, such as Weton readings based on the Balinese birthdate calendar, temple immersions, and bespoke healing rituals led by professional practitioners. These elements ensure each guest’s journey is unique, intuitive, and deeply connected to Bali’s sacred energy.

The journey is enhanced by the three guiding pillars: Culture Inspires – honouring Bali’s living traditions through sacred rituals, music, and storytelling; Curated Experiences – thoughtfully curated therapies and wellness programmes rooted in Usada (Balinese healing); and Decadent Moments – intimate, meaningful encounters that allow for reflection, clarity, and resonance.

Discover the sacred power of nature that Taru Pramana Spa & Wellness offers, an Eden for those seeking authentic Balinese healing, spiritual awakening, and holistic renewal. Guests are encouraged to embrace the profound wisdom of the “Tree of Life” and reconnect with the divine energy of Mother Nature for enduring well-being. At the wellness oasis, it is beyond a destination; it is a mindful, ever-unfolding journey.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 1983 or visit themerusanur.com

The Meru Sanur

Jl. Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja

+62 361 201 2000

@themerusanur

themerusanur.com