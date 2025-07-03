A new spiritual wellness experience awaits wellness-seeking travellers set atop the dramatic perch of Uluwatu’s cliffs as The Ungasan Clifftop Resort introduces a new Signature Spiritual Wellness Experience, blessed by the mesmerising ocean vista.

Led by Guru Ji Bagus, a Balinese healer whose unconventional passion for heavy metal music complements his profound expertise in traditional healing. His approach focuses on the possibility of discovering tranquillity even amidst the chaos of everyday life, inspiring guests to find the calm within the storm.

Born Ida Bagus Surya, the Denpasar-native Guru Ji Bagus has dedicated his life to spiritual healing and personal growth. A second-generation founder of the Surya Chandra Buana Foundation, an organisation committed to nurturing spiritual healing talents throughout Bali. With a family background that is deeply rooted in traditional dance, healing, and religious practices, he began learning “chi” at the young age of 10 from his father. His journey has taken him around the globe, from Bali, Turkey, and the UAE, where he had stints as a wellness practitioner. Despite his grounding in spiritual tradition, he finds inspiration and serenity in the raw energy and powerful rhythms of heavy metal music, seeing it as a form of emotional release that fuels his spiritual work.

The Signature Spiritual Wellness Experience invites guests to explore how embracing chaos can lead to inner peace. Guided by Guru Ji Bagus, guests will engage in practices that help find peace amid turmoil, including the Sacred Energy Diagnostic, an ancient Bali-rooted technique that realigns inner purpose with the universal energies that surround us, promoting resilience and clarity during turbulent moments.

These sessions are accompanied by the sound vibrations of the Seven Chakra Healing Bowls, which cleanse and restore energy, providing a sacred space for renewal. The experience also includes the Sacral light Stone Therapy, a natural method of emotional and spiritual cleansing that fosters love, compassion, and emotional healing, an important aspect of Balinese spiritual traditions. Taking guests back to the physical realm, guests will savour the Cool Bliss Cucumber Facial, an invigorating remedy rooted in Bali’s natural healing remedies to rejuvenate and revitalise the body and spirit.

Across the spiritual journey, guests can enjoy daily yoga classes, guided walks through the resort’s lush landscapes, and partake in workshops focused on cultivating resilience and inner peace. The experience is elevated by the indulgent offerings of renowned Chef James Viles’ curated dining, bespoke butler service, and access to Sundays, an ideal setting for relaxation and reflection. The resort’s beautifully appointed villas offer uninterrupted panoramic views, serving as peaceful private retreats that allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the serenity they have cultivated.

