Celebrated for bespoke wellness journeys in vitality, growth and transformation, the multi-award-winning COMO Shambhala Estate commemorates its 20th anniversary by unveiling its latest upgrades.

An expansive 22-acre natural sanctuary, COMO Shambhala Estate has long been one of the most sought-after destinations for wellness-seeking travellers. Now, the resort has revealed its fresh new face, introducing its renovated accommodation alongside the highly anticipated reopening of its therapeutic heart: the Ojas wellness centre, which will be unveiled in July 2025.

Ojas is set in an enchanting jungle clearing above the Ayung River, where the Ayung converge with the Tibakauh River. This powerful confluence is regarded as a symbol of cleansing, purification, and renewal in Balinese culture. Moreover, Ojas’ hydrotherapy facilities are fed by The Sacred Spring Water, a healing spring revered by local villagers for centuries. This location is aligned with four key temples, making it part of the island’s sacred energetic grid.

That history, combined with the exquisite private villa-style accommodation, COMO Hotels and Resorts’ award-winning service, and healthy cuisine from the COMO Shambhala Kitchen, inspires guests on meaningful journeys of transformation, preparing them with the tools to nurture their long-term health.

However, this indigenous spiritual heritage is only part of COMO Shambhala Estate’s unique identity. It is also where natural healing and modernity collide, decked with cutting-edge treatments, restorative therapies, and luxury accommodation that rank COMO Shambhala Estate as a global trailblazer in bespoke wellness.

The acclaimed interior design team behind Ojas’ original 2006 aesthetic, Atelier Ikebuchi, returns with a captivating yet serene transformation. The redesign masterfully combines gleaming white Carrara marble, bold black Corian cladding and rich natural teak wood to create a space that balances modern luxury with organic warmth.

The New Wellness Programmes and Experiences

Several of the new health-tech therapies at the Estate include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, which delivers oxygen to the body to improve cognitive function and sleep quality. The infrared sauna delivers a modern take on an ancient tradition, using full-spectrum infrared light to warm the body’s tissues directly, supporting its natural detoxification process, accelerating muscle recovery, and calming the parasympathetic nervous system.

In celebration of the reopening, the Estate will offer an array of one- to two-day Wellness Programmes, a series of structured experiences curated to achieve specific wellness goals, serve as an ideal introduction to first-time guests, those seeking a shorter stay, and even non-staying guests looking for a transformative escape. Several of the key Wellness Programmes include the COMO Cleanse (specialised, nutrition-focused menus from the COMO Shambhala Kitchen that encourage a complete digestive reset), Tech-Inspired Wellness (a special curation of health-tech therapies, driven by personalised data analysis, to achieve systemic balance), and Vital Energy (a combination of qi-balancing therapies and wellness technology to energise the body).

Additionally, guests seeking a deeper experience can opt for the ‘Wellness Paths’ – holistic, multi-night stays that blend diagnostics, diet, breathwork, and hands-on healing. Guests can opt from six different Paths that focus on gut health, detoxification, fitness, mindfulness, restoration through Ayurveda, or an integrated programme that allows for a total mind-body reset. Each Wellness Path begins with an in-depth consultation led by the Estate’s wellness experts. All guests at the Estate can also benefit from a series of new complimentary wellness activities, including sunrise and full moon yoga, jungle stretch classes and Balinese practices.

The Refurbished Accommodation and Facilities

Ojas’ new facilities include contrast therapy suites, including a state-of-the-art cold plunge pool, ice bath, and an infrared sauna; Colonic hydrotherapy treatment room with a post-treatment relaxation area; Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in an Airpod™ chamber to promote cellular regeneration, enhanced oxygenation, and accelerated recovery; Hydrotherapy pool, now offering Watsu (a form of aquatic bodywork combining massage, joint mobilisation, and stretching in warm water, which promotes deep relaxation and healing; and a new space dedicated to Ayurveda treatments.

Fitness enhancements include an indoor fitness centre with state-of-the-art facilities catering to all training levels and aligning with COMO’s Wellness Paths; and an upgraded outdoor fitness area, set against breathtaking natural surroundings, to enhance boot camp programmes and guided training sessions.

COMO Shambhala Estate has also launched the full renovation of two of the five residences scattered throughout the property. Wanakasa Residence, translating to ‘Forest in the Mist’, is a luxury treehouse comprising interconnecting suites nestled around a magnificent banyan tree, with the Ayung River 100 metres below. Bayugita Residence, inspired by the word ‘Windsong’, boasts an impressive infinity pool overlooking the jungle, complemented by a serene private meditation and water garden that draws from the sacred spring at Kedara, revered for its purifying and healing properties.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 978 888 or email [email protected]

COMO Shambhala Estate

Banjar Begawan, Desa, Melinggih Kelod, Kec. Payangan

+62 361 978 888

[email protected]

comohotels.com/shambhalaestate