Many bars and restaurants serve wine, but there is a particular style and feel to a wine bar! Chic, laidback with a particular focus on serving el vino, a wine bar invites imbibers to sip and savour a selection of bottles and vintages. Whether you’re after Chardonnay or a Chablis, a Pinot Noir or a natural wine, here are a few of the island’s favourite wine bars for those looking to enjoy a glass, or indeed a bottle, of the good grape.

Mosto (Berawa)

Mosto, the pulpy, freshly-pressed unfermented grape juice that kickstarts the winemaking process; or meaning ‘must’, in Italian. An appropriate name for this natural wine bar in Berawa!

Inspired by Sydney’s flourishing wine bar scene and the neo-bistros that have reinvigorated Paris, Mosto presents a relaxed and European flavour to the Berawa streets. Mosto is brought to Bali from the collective behind the Lazarus Pulp project, responsible for producing and bottling Indonesia’s first pétillant naturel, “The Alter Ego”.

The highlight here is of course the wine list, curated by Sommelier Nicolas Lento. He has assembled a collection of labels from small producers around the world, bringing organic and/or biodynamic wines fermented with native yeasts, no fining or filtration with low/no sulphur added. Mosto’s flexible format allows for drinking by the glass, carafe or bottle, as well as the option to take away. You’ll find sparkling, white, rosé, red and skin contact varieties here. Indeed, the natural wine heaven for those who imbibe.

The food menu suits a wine bar perfectly, with light and fresh plates great for sharing. From ‘Sakoshi Bay Oysters’ and ‘Jambon de Paris’ with mustard and gerkins, to ‘Beef Tartare alla pizzaiola’ and ‘Gnocchi Parisienne’. Open daily from 5pm.

Jl. Pantai Berawa No. 99

@mostobali

mostobali.com

CORK Bistro & Wine Bar (Sanur)

Found along Sanur’s main strip, Jalan Danau Tamblingan, CORK Bistro & Wine Bar invites diners and imbibers into its stylish but laidback establishment where wines and French ‘bistronomy’ are on the menu.

Wine is without a doubt a focus at CORK, where bottles are sold at retail price at their wine shop, and can be enjoyed in-house or taken home. They sell over 150 imported wine labels meaning guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to variety. However, a range of house wines are available by the glass: white, red, rosé, sparkling and Champagne. From an Argento Shiraz to an Henriot Brut Souverain!

The restaurant, managed by SMG Indonesia, features both an outdoor and indoor space. CORK’s bistronomy-inspired menu makes for the perfect pairing for their wine offerings. Chef Egy brings a list of new delights to the table including ‘Duck Rillette’ with sourdough and pickles, ‘Toast Champignon’, ‘Steak au Poivre’, a ‘Nasi Goreng Striploin’, plus you’ll find a wide selection of cakes by the slice and lots of French desserts. In fact, the restaurant is open all day, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. In the evening, the warm mood lighting sets the scene for a cosy, al-fresco wine bar.

Open from 6.30am to 11pm daily.



Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.140, Sanur

+62 813 3793 4380

@corkbali | http://corkbali.com

Belle Wine Bar & Grazing Boards (Ubud)

For those on the prowl for some wine and cheese in Ubud, Belle Wine Bar & Grazing Boards is an intimate and chic wine bar nestled on Jalan Monkey Forest. The charming and cosy Belle features a stylish European design in a relaxed setting.

At Belle, wine lovers can discover a vast wine collection, showcasing 25 varieties of local and international wines, ranging from affordable to splurge-worthy price points, as well as an extensive wine-by-the-glass list. Enjoying a bottle of wine wouldn’t be complete without cheese, and at Belle, you can indulge in local artisan cheese, charcuterie and crudités, while delicious vegan cheese is also available.

Featuring red, white, rosé, and Champagne, Belle houses wine from France, Italy, Australia, Argentina, the USA, Indonesia, Chile, New Zealand, and Spain. On top of that, Belle also offers Wine Flights with cheese and chocolate pairings to enhance your wine-tasting experience like no other. They only partner with local cheese makers who produce in small batches and source their finest milk from non-intensive Indonesian farms with grass-fed cows. Meanwhile, they work carefully with local butchers to serve only the finest high-welfare meat, aged and prepared with utmost attention to quality and hygiene.

Belle Wine Bar & Grazing Boards is open Monday to Saturday, from 4pm to 11pm.

Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud

+62 811 3851 310

@bellewinebar

belleubud.com

VIN+ Seminyak Bali

Tucked in the heart of Seminyak, the illustrious VIN+ Seminyak Bali has been a go-to for both wine and culinary enthusiasts since its inception a decade ago. As part of the JADDI+ family, VIN+ Seminyak was born out of the desire to please the most discerning wine connoisseurs with their vast wine collection.

VIN+ Seminyak shares their passion and knowledge with customers, whether newbies or connoisseurs. The venue’s experienced sommeliers and friendly staff are ready to accommodate any queries. Boasting a prestigious wine cellar, their collection of wines ranges from affordable to premium, and on top of that, guests can also indulge in a wide-ranging food menu. If you’re a wine novice, worry not! The staff will help you choose the perfect wine and food pairing for your pleasure.

Open daily from 10am to midnight, VIN+ Seminyak Bali is open for dine-in, delivery and takeaway.

Jl. Kayu Jati I, Seminyak

+62 819 5903 3388

@vinplusbali