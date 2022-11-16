Culinary connoisseurs with a burning passion for flamed-grilled creations can now revel in an exquisite new cliffside dining destination with the opening of AKASA, Jumeirah Bali’s signature clifftop venue serving up aromatic wood-fired seafood and prime cuts.

Perched on the uppermost level of Jumeirah Bali, the recently unveiled AKASA welcomes diners to its venue set between the sea and the sky, with a breath-taking vista across the island’s sparkling azure waters and magical sunset panoramas.

Drawing inspiration from the golden age of the Javanese Majapahit era, the sophisticated restaurant encourages patrons to unwind over lunch in the sun or an alfresco moonlit dinner to enjoy the most of Bali’s balmy climate. Walking inside, the stylish décor echoes an imperial banquet of the past where the royal Javanese family would entertain a close group of friends amidst the grandeur of a royal ceremony.

Presenting a refined Asian fusion menu, AKASA’s culinary offerings have been meticulously curated by Chef Joan Achour highlighting the rich and smoky flavours of Bali, while also referencing Thai, Japanese and Korean cuisines. The dishes pay homage to Bali’s time-honoured tradition of serving family-style meals on large platters, focusing on offerings perfect for sharing. Kicking off with a crudo selection that comprises flame-grilled tuna tartare with Timut pepper and wood-fired veal katsu, Chef Achour’s creations are concurrently a tribute to the nourishing dishes of Bali cooked over an aromatic, wood-fire flame that incorporates seasonal local firewood.

To entice guests’ appetites before the main attraction, guests can start off with a plate of grilled Jimbaran prawn, charcoal Wagyu beef salad and fresh oysters or choose their preference from the robata selection including salmon with miso yuzu, chicken with fiery panca paste and burnt cumin, and seared teriyaki lamb. The main courses are an inspired display of the abundant offerings of the sea with staple dishes that range from giant blue river prawns with mango and passion fruit, and whole scallops with red bean cream to the succulent local sea bass cooked in banana leaf with freshly grated coconut, turmeric, mustard seed and lemongrass.

Designed for the carnivores, the menu serves up main courses with the likes of corn-fed spring chicken marinated with organic chilli, Wagyu tenderloin MB 8/9 with Chinese apple and truffle, tender lamb rack with yakiniku sauce, and premium T-Bone and tomahawk steaks served with options of sides and sauces. In the grand French tradition, diners have the option to customise their peppercorn sauce by perusing a chef’s selection of premium peppercorn varieties, including citrusy Lampung pepper from Indonesia, Vietnam’s Phu Quoc peppercorns, Timut variety from Nepal, and more.

The sweet desserts are also one to look forward to, offering mouthwatering creations such as Pandan crème brûlée with homemade kaya jam that perfectly marries French cooking methods with local ingredients, as well as pain perdu, and a wide range of ice cream flavours such as chocolate, vanilla, ginger and sesame.

Chef Achour has been with the Jumeirah family for years with her previous post at Jumeirah Maldives and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam in Dubai, taking with her years of experiences working in the industry at some of the most prominent restaurants in Europe.

For an indulgent discovery of AKASA’s signature dishes, guests can book the Chef’s Table experience, an exquisite set menu that celebrates local and global flavours, featuring highlights including seaweed foie gras, lobster ravioli, marble cod with seafood, chicken ballotine with ruffle jus and a selection of cheeses and desserts.

To complement guests’ extensive dining experience, AKASA spoils diners with a comprehensive cocktail list from the resident mixologist and an impressive wine collection from AKASA’s underground wine cellar accessible via a glass elevator, while guests will be entertained with daily live music programming curated by the musicologist.

AKASA is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 5pm to 11pm.

For more information or reservations, please email jbafbreservations@jumeirah.com or visit jumeirahbali.com

AKASA at Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 361 201 5000

jbafbreservations@jumeirah.com

jumeirahbali.com