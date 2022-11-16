This festive season, the luxurious Four Seasons Resorts Bali welcomes guests to celebrate the joys of the year-end holidays with an extensive festive programme at both of its properties. Whether you’re looking to enjoy festive celebrations by the river at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan or by the sea at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, one thing’s for sure: it will be an unforgettable Christmas and New Year affair.

Festive Celebrations by the Sea

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, the resort kicks off the festive season with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Lobby on 21 December 2022 from 6pm – 7pm, inviting resort guests to get into the holiday spirit with canapés, cocktails and carols by children from a local orphanage. While on 24 December 2022, resort guests can welcome the arrival of Santa at Jimbaran Beach as he rides the waves on his annual Christmas Eve surf. Guests can also catch some waves with Santa, assisted by their Tropicsurf guides at Coconut Grove.

On Christmas Eve, head over to Taman Wantilan for a decadent Christmas Eve Buffet from 6pm – 10pm, where guests can witness the chefs in action at the live cooking stations, featuring a sumptuous buffet spread of international delicacies including succulent roast wagyu beef, roast turkey and a station dedicated to foie gras, as well as Asian selections. Priced at IDR 1,750,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, enjoy Bali’s Longest Sunday Brunch at the iconic Sundara from 11am – 4.30pm, where you can indulge in the shared-style brunch with endless orders of small plates to enjoy. Revel in international flavours and festive delights including foie gras, house smoked salmon and Christmas cheese, serenaded by live music, festive-themed cocktails and a post-brunch swim at Sundara’s expansive pool. Priced at IDR 800,000++ including non-alcoholic beverages.

Sundara also invites you to unwind and enjoy the magical beachfront views with a 6-course Christmas-inspired degustation menu dinner on 24 & 25 December 2022 from 6pm – 11pm. Priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per person.

On New Year’s Eve, Sundara prepares a 6-course French-Asian degustation menu by Executive Chef, Liam Nealon, and Sundara’s Chef de Cuisine, David Gavin. Priced at IDR 4,500,000++ including one glass of Pol Roger Champagne and complimentary entry to Countdown Party. At Taman Wantilan, delight in international flavours with a 4-course dinner in the enchanting ambience of the venue from 6pm – 11pm, priced at IDR 3,500,000++ including one glass of Pol Roger Champagne and complimentary entry to Countdown Party.

Following dinner, join the Tropical Beach Countdown Party at Coconut Grove to welcome 2023 complete with a dazzling fireworks show. Drink and dance the night away with live music, side shows and DJ performances from 10pm – 2am. Priced at IDR 1,000,000++ for non-dinner guests, including one glass of champagne.

The resort also presents an array of spa and wellness experiences, other dining programmes and exciting kid’s activities.

Festive Celebrations by the River

Over at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, spend your year-end celebrations in the tranquil jungle surroundings of this enchanting resort with its exquisite festive programmes. Setting the festive vibes in motion, welcome Santa’s unique arrival at the resort as he navigates the Ayung River by river raft and disembarks at Riverside Pool. Resort guests are invited to bring their kids to see Santa for Christmas greetings and treats at Pici-Pici Kids Club.

On Christmas Eve, the resort’s Ayung Terrace, set above the tree canopy, embraces the spirit of the holiday with a buffet dinner from 6pm – 10pm. Enjoy the live acoustic band entertainment in the relaxed venue, featuring seafood-on-ice, sashimi, and unlimited orders from the live cooking stations comprising a premium selection of grilled meat and seafood, tomahawk carvings, gelato station and more. Priced at IDR 2,750,000++ per adult including a glass of champagne. At Riverside Restaurant, an epicurean riverside dining experience awaits as they present a 5-course set menu featuring top-of-the-range Black Angus beef, succulent turkey, caviar, foie gras and salmon mosaic. Available from 6pm – 10pm, priced at IDR 2,250,000++ per adult including a glass of champagne.

On Christmas Day, Riverside Restaurant invites you to a Christmas Dinner from 6pm – 10pm, where Executive Chef Wayan Sutriawan has prepared a 5-course set menu using premium international ingredients with a local twist. Feast on delectable creations such as Tuna Tartar, Smoked Salmon Mille-Feuille, Lobster Ravioli, Black Angus Striploin and Raspberry Parfait. Priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per adult including a glass of champagne.

Additionally, guests can also savour a gastronomic 6-course tasting dinner at a private venue on 24 & 25 December 2022, from 6pm onwards. Guests can choose their preferred menu of either International or Indonesian menu, while venue options include a table set up at Sayan Bridge above the river, amongst the treetops at Lotus Pond, or in the comfort of their villa. Priced at IDR 3,250,000++ per adult including a glass of champagne. Additional add-ons are available to enhance your evening.

On New Year’s Eve, get ready to bid adieu to 2022 with an intimate New Year’s Eve Dinner at Ayung Terrace from 6pm – 10pm with a lavish International buffet spread featuring local and international flavours from the live cooking stations. Fuel up with succulent meat and seafood grill, seafood-on-ice, lobster ravioli, foie gras station and more, all cooked-to-order and served with house-made sauces, seasonings and a variety of gourmet side dishes. Priced at IDR 3,750,000++ per adult including a glass of champagne.

If you prefer dinner by the river, Riverside Restaurant has put together a 5-course dinner featuring salmon, foie gras, poached lobster, mushroom ravioli and juicy grilled beef tenderloin. Available from 6pm – 10pm, priced at IDR 2,750,000++ per adult including a glass of champagne.

Head over to the Countdown After Party post-dinner from 10pm onwards and soak in the magical energy of the Sayan Valley. Witness the fireworks light up the enclosing jungle canopy as you groove to the live acoustics among the treetops at the alfresco lobby bar. Guests can enjoy the after-dinner drinks from the a la carte menu, including their new variety of handcrafted barrel-, glass- and terracotta-aged cocktails.

The resort’s festive programme also offers a variety of spa and wellness experiences, dining experiences and activities. To keep the little ones entertained, the Kids Programme offers a vast selection of excitement including a Petting Zoo at Pici-Pici Kids Club, available from 20-31 December 2022.

