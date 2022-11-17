A brand new beach club opens under the cliffs of Bali’s southern peninsula, on the shores of Melasti Beach. The new lifestyle destination, White Rock Beach Club, welcomes guests experience their signature take on tropical entertainment and leisure, all day and night.

The beach club is comprised of an expansive outdoor space that opens up to oceanfront views, with an infinity pool that almost stretches the length of the venue. By the pool and across the multiple spaces, single and double daybeds, sofa beds, lagoon beds are set up for comfortable lounging. The venue is home to several areas to drink and dine, including their Sunset lounge, White Rock bar, Lounge bar, Pool bar and dining tables found at the restaurants. Everything is centred around the main stage and the bar overlooking its prime location on the white-sand shores of Melasti Beach.

The food and beverage offerings have been curated to reach a five-star quality, with Western and Asian menus featuring light-bites, main course and dessert offerings for a proper beach club feed; and a whole array of signature and classic cocktails to choose from.

For groups and parties looking to indulge in a more private space, White Rock Beach Club also has 10 luxurious Party Suites; these swanky and sophisticated rooms are kitted out with high-tech audio equipment that connect to the live music and performances outside, and even have karaoke services for those sing-along moments. These have been designed to be the first choice of small-group gatherings, intimate birthdays, after-parties or indeed a private space during large events and festivals.

White Rock Beach Club establishes itself as a venue for world-class entertainment, powered by state-of-the-art visuals, lighting design and audio technology. Since they opened in October 2022, the lifestyle destination has already hosted several emerging talents from the music industry, such as Thess Fischer, Moski Love, Shammui, Shinta, Allay Thirst, DJ Gray, James Taylor and more.

“We are excited to offer an elevated experience and perfect entertainment getaway,” says Bojan Petrovic, the beach club’s General Manager. “Our guests will also be pleased to enjoy the great music, food and drinks on offer at our brand new venue.”

Accommodating up to 3000 people, with a 900-person seating capacity, White Rock Beach Club will likely be a venue for big-time events, festivals and celebrations. Even without big events, the destination welcomes lovers of music, sunshine and enjoyment through their doors day-in, day-out.

White Rock Beach Club is currently offering Free Entrance until the end of November 2022.

Opening Hours:

Mon-Thurs: 10am – 9pm

Fri-Sun: 10am – 10pm

White Rock Beach Club

Melasti Beach Ungasan, Kuta Selatan, Bali – Indonesia

+6281230003001 (WA) | IG: @whiterockbeachclub

whiterockbali.com