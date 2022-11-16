Welcome the year-end holidays at Meliá Bali, where the five-star beachfront resort in Nusa Dua has curated a series of wonderful family-focused festive programmes, from delectable dining events, and exciting activities for the little ones, and rejuvenating spa experiences to lively celebrations.

Get into the holiday spirit at Meliá Bali as they officially welcome the holiday season with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the resort’s Lobby Area on 10 December 2022 from 6pm – 7pm. Bring the entire family with you and enjoy the magical musical performance by a children’s choir, an exciting Santa and Elves dance performance, scrumptious cookies and cocktails.

Christmas Eve Dinner

The Christmas holiday is a time to be spent with family, sharing joy and laughter all around, and indulging in bountiful delectable food. Meliá Bali has prepared special Christmas Eve Dinners across their collection of dining destinations on Saturday, 24 December 2022.

At El Patio Restaurant, feast on a sumptuous Christmas Eve Buffet, featuring mouth-watering Christmas classics as you’re serenaded with Christmas carols by the Kids Church Choir, live music and magician’s performance. Priced at IDR 850,000++ per person including water and soft drinks.

At Sorrento Restaurant, experience a jolly Christmas Set Menu Dinner in the restaurant’s elegant surroundings. Indulge in an intimate four-course dinner accompanied by a melodious violin performance. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person (food only).

Over at Lotus Restaurant, enjoy an enchanting dinner at the restaurant’s Balinese setting and enjoy a four-course set menu featuring the finest local ingredients. During dinner, guests will be treated to a beautiful Balinese dance performance. Priced at IDR 780,000++ per person (food only).

For a different kind of Christmas celebration, Sakura Japanese Restaurant invites you to revel in the authentic flavours of Japanese cuisine with a four-course set menu. Priced at IDR 820,000++ per person (food only).

New Year’s Eve Dinner

Before we say goodbye to 2022, indulge in the last supper of the year as Meliá Bali welcomes guests to truly unforgettable feasts and celebrations to welcome 2023 on Saturday, 31 December 2022.

El Patio Restaurant welcomes guests to a bountiful Festive Buffet featuring premium selected delicacies and classics including foie gras, lamb shoulders, suckling pig, seafood on ice and so much more. To elevate the dining experience even more, diners will be entertained by live music performances. Priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per person including free-flow wine and soft drinks.

The resort also invites guests to the Puri Bali Sense of Place dinner to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Balinese touch. Enjoy a meticulously crafted set menu, complete with theatrical performances featuring Indonesia’s rich cultural diversity. Welcome drinks and canapés start at 7pm and dinner will commence at 8pm. Priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per person including welcome drink and canapés.

At Sorrento Restaurant, spend the precious New Year’s Eve with a 4-course gourmet menu in the elegant restaurant. Take pleasure in every bite as you are serenaded by a violin performance. Priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per person including wine and soft drinks.

After dinner, it’s time to get the party started. Head on over to the New Year’s Eve Beach Party as you raise your glass and ring in the New Year in true Bali fashion, with pumped-up beats of a live DJ set and a fire dance as you wait for the clock to strike midnight. From 10pm – 2am, enjoy select beverages at the bar or book a table in advance with minimum spending of IDR 2,500,000++ for up to 4 people per table, inclusive of a choice of selected premium spirits and mixer or a bottle of champagne.

Meliá Bali also offers a variety of fun activities for the kids as well as rejuvenating spas, wellness and beauty treatments for the festive season. To check out their full festive season programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp +62 811 3867 789 or email reservation.meliabali@melia.com

Meliá Bali

Kawasan Wisata ITDC Lot 1, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 510 | +62 811 3867 789 (WA)

reservation.meliabali@melia.com

meliabali.com