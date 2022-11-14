The luxury five-star InterContinental Bali Resort in Jimbaran has finally completed its major renovations and has unveiled its refreshed look along with the launch of its magnificent convention centre.

InterContinental Bali Resort revealed the fully refurbished look in October 2022, which also marks a huge milestone for the long-standing resort — its 29th anniversary! In celebration of almost three decades of excellent service and accommodation, the resort has put together something special for globetrotters and loyal guests.

Graciously located on the Jimbaran coastline, the iconic resort is located a mere 15-minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport. The revamped look of the resort redefines elegant luxury with the charm of contemporary Balinese aesthetics. The lobby now boasts a brighter palette featuring natural marble, while the 430 rooms and suites are decked out with updated bathrooms and new furnishings.

The resort’s various culinary venues also received significant updates including Jimbaran Gardens, Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, Bella Cucina, Taman Gita and KO Japanese Restaurant, all fully refurbished and ready to welcome guests with their new look and fresh culinary concepts. The resort has also reactivated its Singaraja Lounge, Club Lounge and Sayana Lounge, along with the launch of new outlets including Wellness Point and The Club.

The Newly-Launched Jimbaran Convention Centre (JCC)

InterContinental Bali Resort proudly presents one of the largest event spaces in Bali with the launch of the Jimbaran Convention Centre. The convention centre can be found adjacent to the resort’s main building, which houses an array of multi-functional event spaces designed to accommodate any events, from conventions and meetings to weddings and celebrations.

The lavish two-and-a-half-floor convention centre encompasses over a dozen multi-purpose spaces, where the first level houses the Imperial Grand Ballroom, Puri Kencana Ballroom, Ramayana VIP Room and Mahabarata VIP Room. Right above, guests will find the mezzanine floor, which features the expandable Pandawa Ballroom along with the Nakula and Sadewa boardrooms.

Going up to the second floor, guests will discover remarkable spaces for business meetings and official gatherings with Pandu, Kunti, Yudistira and Drupadi rooms, providing stylish event spaces of various sizes. Guests can also find the Arjuna VIP Room and Bima Boardroom for more private event spaces.

Providing guests with even more options to organise events curated to their needs, there are three outdoor spaces, namely Taman Gita Garden, Alun-Alun and Sunset Garden, which are spread across the resort’s verdant tropical gardens. These outdoor venues are now part of the Jimbaran Convention Centre, which accommodates events that can accommodate from 100 up to 2,500 guests.

The Opulent Imperial Grand Ballroom

As the jewel of the new JCC, the Imperial Grand Ballroom provides an impressive multi-purpose space with an expansive size of 2,300 sqm and a maximum capacity of 2,200 people. The Imperial Grand Ballroom along with the convention centre was designed by ARKdesign Architects in collaboration with Indesign Domus, responsible for the interior design. The ballroom features a contemporary design with hints of Balinese essence, where the selection of materials and glossy finishes such as metal gold, bronze mirrors, marble, timber panels and wooden accents create an ideal space for paintings, sculptures and mixed-media pieces to adorn each corner of the newly opened events space.

The ballroom’s entrances showcase a sleek design with floor-to-ceiling windows that let natural light in. The design marries traditional and contemporary styles, incorporating natural marble, rosewood panels and decorative wall lamps with clean lines, a neutral palette of fine linens and elegant finishes. The Imperial Grand Ballroom features a ceiling height of 10 metres, crowned with Alabaster and golden Balinese dedange (steps) to emphasise the impression of luxury and heritage that symbolises the InterContinental brand. The opulence of the grand ballroom is completed with plush carpets with abstract patterns.

On top of the stunning design of The Imperial Grand Ballroom, the multi-purpose space is also equipped with cutting-edge technology including an enhanced audio-visual system and acoustics that provide the perfect venue for meetings, weddings, seminars and even small concerts. The ballroom is set to become a popular venue for weddings and the resort’s wedding team is ready to assist and help make your dream wedding come true, from small to big-scale weddings.

Following InterContinental’s initiative to make their properties inclusive to all guests, the ballroom has been designed to be a disabled-friendly space with the installation of ramps, lifts and accessible bathrooms. They also offer hearing loop facilities available for the hearing-impaired.

The new ballroom is also connected to the resort’s original ballroom, the Puri Kencana Ballroom, which can accommodate 600 people, accessible from the resort’s main building through the mezzanine floor.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 701 888 or email icbali.reservation@ihg.com

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888

icbali.reservation@ihg.com

bali.intercontinental.com