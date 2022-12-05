Having officially closed its doors 11 months ago due to pandemic-related challenges, Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique, often referred to as Mozaic Ubud, has announced that it will reopen on 15 December 2022. The dining destination returns with a fresh new menu, concept, look and feel to entice long-time patrons and new diners through its doors once again.

Mozaic Ubud was opened 20 years ago by Founder and Head Chef Chris Salans, pioneering fine dining on the island with a concept that married Indonesian ingredients and French haute cuisine. Over the decades Mozaic paved the way for Bali’s and Ubud’s restaurant scene, establishing a ‘must-visit’ reputation for discerning diners, with national and international renown. Even securing a membership in ‘Les Grandes Tables du Monde’, an international culinary association comprised of 2 and 3 Michelin-starred restaurants.

Mozaic presented an intimate dining venue in the tropical locale of Ubud, with its al-fresco seating scattered within the warmth of a whimsical garden. A very Bali-twist to a ‘white tablecloth experience’. This was complemented, of course, by the food: modern French cuisine that celebrated Indonesian spices, including a smorgasbord of these indigenous ingredients brought to the table at every course. A celebration of the local produce.

Mozaic Ubud Reborn

The restaurant was well and truly closed at the start of 2022, but Chef Chris Salans has decided to revive the legendary establishment, but to do so with a new concept.

“I couldn’t just reopen Mozaic. It wouldn’t make sense. I had to rethink Mozaic for it to last another twenty years,” shares Chef Chris. “So, I have partnered with an ex-associate Chef at Mozaic, Blake Thornley, who’s 20 years younger than me. Working as a team, we will deliver a revamped, fresh Mozaic experience.”

Chef Blake was the Executive Chef at Mozaic from 2010-2015, then went on to open restaurants in Shanghai, China, winning several awards. Together, the two chefs will combine their decades of fine-dining expertise and present a modernised menu experience — still sticking to original passion and value of using select local ingredients, artfully prepared and presented. The chef’s promise something really innovative when it comes to the Mozaic Ubud menu, expressing that dinners will have moments of surprise and discovery.

The restaurant remains at its original venue on Jalan Raya Sanggingan, Ubud, but the interior design has been revamped. Chef Blake has introduced a ‘fresh’ green colour palate to match the tropical vegetation, adding lots of natural wood finishes to add warmth and sophistication. The dining room is now air-conditioned, with contemporary furnishings added.

Tempe Cereal – Kemangi Marshmallow, Vanilla Soy Milk

‘Potato’, Truffle Espuma, Pickled Radish, Sea Grape (left); Garden Dining (centre); Seared Foie Gras – Smoked-Eel, Apple and Lemongrass (right)

Like a real homecoming, Mozaic also welcomes a lot of their veteran team members back to the fold. Including Balinese Cok Senajaya returning as restaurant and wine director, and original opening team members.

For those already eager to try the new, ‘reborn’ Mozaic, the restaurant is already accepting reservations for dining, starting from 15 December 2022.

Bookings can be made online via their website: mozaic-bali.com.



Mozaic Restaurant

Jalan Raya Sangginan, Ubud

+6282147235550 (Whatsapp)

info@mozaic-bali.com | IG: @mozaicrestaurantubud