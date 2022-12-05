Usher in the year-end holiday with an extensive list of tropical festivities at the luxurious Conrad Bali, where the resort has not only prepared an array of culinary experiences at its dining venues, festive celebrations and activities, and enticing wellness offers but its first-ever Festive Arcade, a two-week-long seasonal market.

Graciously nestled along the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua, the stunning Conrad Bali’s festive programme will not only spoil guests with bountiful delectable Christmas and New Year feasts and merriments but will present guests with an interactive pop-up trade market that will run from 10-25 December 2022. Simply put, there’s something for everyone this holiday season at Conrad Bali.

Festive Arcade

This festive season, Conrad Bali will host its first-ever Festive Arcade at Retail Village, a curated marketplace that provides a platform for Bali’s best talents featuring over 20 local artisans and innovative brands to showcase their products.

Guests can explore an assortment of diverse products, from food and beverage, arts and crafts, natural skincare, home décor, jewellery and fashion, and so much more, all focused on sustainability, minimal waste, ethical practices and artisanal handmade goods.

Across the two-week pop-up market, guests can participate in a series of exciting daily workshops, join a variety of informative talks with sustainable local businesses, indulge in a gastronomic experience sampling local delicacies including artisanal cheeses, carob, organic produce as well as Bali’s staple local libation arak, along with a Tarot reading corner and enjoy live entertainment.

The Festive Arcade will feature a daily craft corner operated by Volen Art Space, where guests can learn crafts such as knitting, macramé, crocheting and making clay earrings. There will also be fun activities such as making soap bars, candles, body butter, silver jewellery and ceramic painting.

Christmas and New Year Indulgences

Kicking off the festive season, join the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the East Lobby Lounge from 5pm – 6.30pm and watch as they light up the eco-friendly three-metre-high Christmas tree, featuring treats, Christmas carols and a visit from Santa.

The resort also offers a Festive Afternoon Tea from 10-31 December 2022, available from 3pm – 5pm at the East Lobby Lounge. Priced at IDR 280,000++ for 2 persons, indulge in a generous variety of Christmas-inspired sweets and savouries, paired with an exquisite tea selection.

On Saturday, 24 December 2022, savour in the Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet at Suku Restaurant from 7pm – 10pm. Expect a lavish spread of festive buffet, serving up delicacies such as caviar, fresh seafood, succulent grill selection, traditional stuffed roasted Turkey, and a mouth-watering selection of sweet desserts. Priced at IDR 880,000++ per person.

Over at Eight Degrees South Restaurant, revel in a Christmas Eve Dinner Set Menu at the stunning beachfront venue overlooking the Indian Ocean, where the talented chefs have meticulously prepared an epicurean 6-course set menu sustainably sourced from the sea. The dinner starts at 6pm and is priced at IDR 880,000++ per person.

On Sunday, 25 December 2022, welcome the holiday cheer with a Christmas Day Brunch at Eight Degrees South Restaurant from 12pm – 3pm. Priced at IDR 650,000++ per person, satisfy your cravings with sumptuous Mediterranean fare with fresh pastries, seafood and meat carving stations, as well as an assorted desserts corner.

Christmas is all about the little ones and they can enjoy an afternoon full of creative and thrilling activities at the Kids Club Christmas Party, from face painting to fun games and a bubble party. Held from 3pm – 5pm at Kura Kura Kids Club.

Come New Year’s Eve, enlighten yourselves with an unlimited lavish feast at the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet on 31 December 2022. Located at the poolside from 7.30pm, feast on an eclectic spread of Western and Asian favourites, salad bar, live Japanese kitchen, grilled meats and seafood barbecue, and desserts. The evening will be enlivened with entertainment all the way through with magical performances, Balinese traditional dances, band and live DJ performances, which will conclude with spectacular fireworks to ring in the New Year. The dinner is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person.

At Eight Degrees South Restaurant, guests can enjoy a New Year’s Eve Dinner Set Menu, featuring an exquisite 6-course European menu set in the magical beachfront venue. Expect tantalising dishes such as Crème d’ Argenteuil and Classic Lobster Thermidor among others. The dinner starts at 7.30pm and is priced at IDR 910,000++ per person.

When it comes to wellness and self-care, the resort is offering the Spa Nusantara Experience at Jiwa Spa, pampering guests with a 90-minute treatment featuring a signature massage followed by a full body scrub using local herbs and ingredients from various regions of the archipelago. Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person.

To check out Conrad Bali’s full festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email Bali.Reservations@ConradHotels.com

Conrad Bali

Jl. Pratama 168, Nusa Dua, Tanjung Benoa

+1 (612) 699-2387

Bali.Reservations@ConradHotels.com

conradbali.com