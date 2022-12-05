Embrace magical moments this festive season perched on the cliffs of Uluwatu as the five-star Six Senses Uluwatu has curated a series of sensational celebratory programmes to enliven your year-end holiday from 24 December 2022 to 1 January 2023.

The resort’s festive programme offer an extensive collection of happenings, from lavish feasts and picturesque celebrations to luxurious stays and rejuvenating experiences.

Welcoming the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Prepare to be merry with the resort’s Christmas programme, starting with a heart-warming Christmas Eve morning. They welcome you to enjoy magical moments with loved ones at Rocka Restaurant with the Christmas Eve Festive Breakfast. Available from 7.30am – 11am, the indulgent breakfast serves up an extensive buffet spread and freshly cooked items including a delectable variety of all-time favourite breakfast dishes from the à la carte menu,

Additionally, guests can make their way to an elegant Canapés Fun experience over at Cliff Bar on 24 December 2022, serving up decadent canapés with sweet treats, sprinkled with festive cheer and flavours. À la carte menu prices apply.

When dinner time comes, delight your taste buds with a Special Christmas Eve Set Dinner at Watu Steakhouse, available from 6.30pm – 10pm. Savour a mouth-watering 5-course dinner with dishes from around the world including Roasted Turkey, Lobster Chowder and Grilled Sea Bass, while Christmas carollers will serenade you throughout the evening. Priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person (food only).

On 25 December 2022, welcome the joyful spirit of Christmas Day with a warm embrace as Santa Claus will make a visit along with a parade of Christmas Carols during Rocka’s breakfast time, from 7.30am – 11am.

Prepare your appetite for a Christmas BBQ Dinner at Waku Steakhouse, where the resort’s chefs have prepared sumptuous festive specials such as juicy roasts and irresistible desserts. The dinner will feature live entertainment with classic Christmas tunes. The dinner starts from 6.30pm – 10pm, priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person (food only).

Meanwhile, Cliff Bar will be hosting an exquisite Balinese Starlight Dinner on 28 December 2022, from 5pm – 8pm. Relish in classic Balinese delicacies such as Balinese Babi Guling featuring a variety of beers, while a vibrant Balinese dance performance will provide entertainment for the night. Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person (food only).

A Clifftop New Year Fiesta

Before saying goodbye to 2022, spend the last few moments of the year with a fantastic New Year’s Eve BBQ Buffet Dinner at Rocka, specially prepared by the passionate culinary team presenting the Flavours of Asia. Expect an eclectic array of staple dishes from the region along with desserts from across the archipelago. There will be a live band performance to set the cheerful mood during the dinner. Starting from 7pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person (food only).

At Watu Steakhouse, enjoy the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner before a night of celebrations. The chefs at Watu have put together a luxurious set menu, accompanied by a live entertainment programme and priced at IDR 1,550,000++ per person including a glass of cocktail.

Post-dinner, head over to the intimate vibes of the Cliff Bar and join the New Year’s countdown party. There will be a DJ performance and fireworks show to ring in the New Year starting from 10pm onwards. À la carte menu prices apply.

Fresh New Beginnings

Begin the first chapter of 2023 with Colour of the New Year at Cliff Bar with delicious small bites, a variety of tacos and select cocktails as a live acoustic trio jazzes up the evening and keep your spirits high on 1 January 2023 from 5pm onwards. Priced at IDR 600,000++ per person.

Dive into a wellness journey with a series of Six Senses Uluwatu’s spa offers including a 60-minute Special Couple Massage, priced at IDR 2,400,000++ per couple (available 20 December 2022 – 2 January 2023); a 2-hour Arrival Glowing Recovery, priced at IDR 2,600,000++ per couple (available immediately until 2 January 2023); and a 3-hour Wellness Day for You, priced at IDR 3,300,000++ per person (available immediately until 2 January 2023).

To check out their full festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

Six Senses Uluwatu

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+ 62 361 209 0300 | +62 823 3992 2381

reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

sixsenses.com/uluwatu-bali