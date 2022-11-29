As we are nearing the end of the year, embrace the magic of the holiday season atop the marvellous cliffs of south Bali, where the luxurious Six Senses Uluwatu welcomes you to enjoy the ultimate indulgence with their special Year-End package.

A renowned luxury destination, Six Senses Uluwatu is celebrated for its attractive design and ocean-facing accommodation and facilities. The resort presents guests with breathtaking cliff-edge suites and villas, offering sweeping panoramic views of the vast Indian Ocean. Drawing inspiration from local culture and its natural surroundings, the resort’s landscape is open to the elements, with a stunning cliff-edge pool, palm-lined pathways and an organic garden bringing local ingredients to the menu.

To help you celebrate magical New Year celebrations with memorable experiences, the five-star resort offers an exquisite Year-End Stay-and-Dine package, offering guests a luxurious festive getaway up on the cliffs of Uluwatu.

The special stay package invites guests to retreat into the resort’s luxurious accommodation with a stay at the One-Bedroom Cliff Pool Villa with room rates starting at IDR 20,700,000++ per night with a minimum of three nights’ stay. The offer includes a daily buffet breakfast, New Year’s BBQ Dinner at Rocka for two persons, a 3-hour treatment at Six Senses Spa, and Daily Ice Cream at the Ice Cream Kiosk from 12pm – 4pm.

The New Year’s Eve BBQ Buffet Dinner will be available from 7pm – 10pm, serving up mouth-watering delicacies including lobster and seafood delights, a live cooking performance, Asian and International specialties, an array of barbecue favourites and plenty of sweet desserts. A live band performance will set the mood for a night full of celebrations.

This offer is valid for bookings until 29 December 2022 for a stay period between 29 December 2022 to 2 January 2022.

For more information and reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 823 3992 2381 or email reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

Six Senses Uluwatu

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 361 2090 300

reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

sixsenses.com/uluwatu