Pack your swimsuit and head to the cliffs of Uluwatu because you’re in for a fun day out at the luxurious Six Senses Uluwatu. The clifftop resort welcomes you to a leisurely experience with their newly launched day pass “Splash into the Infinity”, presenting guests with full-day access to their stunning infinity pool.

If you’ve been daydreaming about a relaxing day under the sun at Six Senses Uluwatu’s infinity pool, staring off into the distance without a worry in mind, well you’re in luck because now you can get a taste of the stunning resort with the “Splash into the Infinity” pool day pass.

Priced at IDR 300,000++ per person, the day pass includes food and beverage credit valued at IDR 230,000 for a one-time redemption, infinity pool access, towel and pool chair. Enjoy lounging poolside and get that perfectly sun-kissed skin and cool off in the infinity pool as you take in the mesmerising vista of the Indian Ocean with a cocktail in hand. Enjoy the food and beverage offerings, prepared by the expert culinary team using fresh locally sourced ingredients to create dishes with rich flavours and aromas. The menu presents an array of delectable dishes that cater to all palates and preferences.

Set atop the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu, the five-star resort is equipped with 103 accommodations consisting of 28 sky suites and penthouses, and 75 cliff pool villas with gorgeous ocean views and private pools. Designed to marry local culture with environmental responsibilities, all of the resort’s facets, including bars and restaurants face the Indian Ocean. The culinary offerings feature an eclectic selection of modern, traditional and fusion cuisine made with ingredients sourced from the resort’s organic garden, local farms and markets.

Six Senses Spa provides guests with Balinese-inspired treatments along with a wide range of signature therapies and multi-day wellness programmes. It also features a fully-equipped fitness centre, large central pool and an activity centre.

The day pass is available all day every day. The offer is valid until 22 December 2022. For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 209 0300 or email reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

Six Senses Uluwatu

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 361 209 0300

sixsenses.com