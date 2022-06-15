Having gained quick popularity on the island for its authentic hotpot experience, The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s Bai Yun Restaurant launches a Dim Sum Brunch that lasts all weekend.

Bai Yun has seen a healthy stream of diners already since it opened in May 2021. Meaning ‘white cloud’ in Mandarin, this hotpot restaurant brings the popular dining style from Mongolia and China, whereby premium meats, fresh seafood, noodles and vegetables are cooked in piping hot soup right on your table. This is done in a decadent setting, where large round tables welcome families and groups to gather together for a memorable meal.

Now Bai Yun brings more Chinese specialties to the table with the launch of their specially themed brunch.

The All-You-Can-Eat selection features up to 28 varieties of Dim Sum, including the classic favourites as well as new, delightful creations by the Chef, infused with that that signature Kempinski decadence. Of course, to be welcoming to all, the selection also includes both vegan and gluten-free options.

The brunch, which runs from 12PM to 3.30PM, is inclusive of free flow iced tea, jasmine tea and chilled juices. However, the weekend enjoyment entertainment does not stop there. Having had your fill of Dim Sum, you are given access to the resort’s 60-metre swimming pool, the family pool and the fun kids slides. On the beach, family activities and water sports are also made available.

This all-new brunch is priced at:

IDR 468.000++ per person

or IDR 188.000++ per child aged 9-12 years old

and children below 9 years of age dine for free.

For reservations contact the resort’s Culinary Concierge at

+62 811 3820 9541 | restaurants.bali@kempinski.com | Website Link

