Looking to provide weekenders with somewhere to spend their afternoons, The Stones Hotel — Legian Bali is opening their pool, facilities and entertainment to all in their new ‘Weekend Escape’ experience.

Located just a few steps away from Kuta Beach, The Stones Hotel — Legian Bali, an Autograph Collection, has created a leisurely enclave within the hotel grounds. At its centre is its freeform, oversized pool, with sun loungers half-submerged in the waters to keep you cool, surrounded by palm trees and the hotel’s iconic vertical gardens. Next to this iconic poolside is the hotel’s signature restaurant, Big Fish Bar & Grill, a cosy and casual eatery focusing on fresh, locally-sourced produce and sustainable seafood, offering healthy salads, succulent steak and freshly grilled seafood.

With their new ‘Weekend Escape’ package, The Stones Hotel invites you to experience not only their pool and restaurant, but also take advantage of the other facilities without having to stay the night!

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 4PM to 8PM, you are given access to the swimming pool, Gaia Gym and even the in-house Jasper Kids Club. On top of that, Big Fish Bar & Grill will be hosting a made-to-order BBQ Dinner, including Jimbaran-style grilled seafood, chicken, vegetables, salad bar, soup and much more. During this 4-hour experience, live music will set the scene at the poolside restaurant.

The Weekend Escape is made for anyone. Perhaps you want to schedule in an afternoon workout and then dig into a big BBQ dinner; or maybe it’s a little family day out where the kids can play at the Kids Club while parents enjoy a little leisure time by the pool, then its dinnertime altogether. Of course, between 4PM and 8PM, its sunset, a perfect time to head to Kuta Beach just across the road and take in the sundown scene.

The Stones Hotel — Legian Bali’s Weekend Escape experience is available every Saturday and Sunday with the following prices:



• IDR 193,000++/Adult

• IDR 96,500++/Children below 12 years,

• Children below 7 years old eat free.



For more information and reservation Whatsapp: wa.me/+628113975183

The Stones – Legian, Bali

Jl. Raya Pantai Kuta, Banjar Legian, Legian

+62 361 300 5888

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dpsak-the-stones-hotel-legian-bali-autograph-collection/dining/