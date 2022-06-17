An immersive weekend of art, craft, taste and performance is in store from 1 to 3 July 2022 at Plataran Canggu with the debut of a new event, Jia Curated Kiosks. Focusing on bringing Bali and Indonesia’s homeware brands to the forefront, this will be three-days of ‘Creatively connecting Communities’.

This festival-meets-market will bring 35 wholesome homeware brands into the limelight. These locally-grown brands have been selected because of their philosophy and story, going beyond just a ‘product’, displaying thoughtful and artisanal processes in their conception. This may be through reviving a traditional craft, or creatively providing a solution to our everyday living needs.

To complement this, the interactive weekend of Jia Curated Kiosks will feature workshops, food and beverage, as well as performances that follow the same thoughtful approach, with craft, culture and tradition at their core.

Across the three days (1-3 July 2022) there will be artisanal workshops, such as: female form ceramic workshop with Kevala; candle-making with Umah Living; a drawing and sketching session with the Sketching Tuesday community, to name a few.

You will have an opportunity to witness some craft showcases, like ‘weaving with rattan’, by Vivere; and ‘upcycling fabric’ by Threadapeutic.

Even the 30 food and beverage tenants have been carefully curated, with a focus on the local, artisanal, handmade and homegrown! Get bites from Biku, Lena’s Kitchen or Savory Pasticceria; sip on Kura Kura Beer, Sababay Wine and Karusotju.

That’s not all, Jia Curated Kiosks have also enlisted a variety of musical and cultural performances, including; Gamelan performance by prominent gamelan maestro, I Made Subandi and his troupe, Bali Ceraken; Wayang Bali Performance by an eleven year-old Balinese boy, Cok Damar; Acoustic folk with Catnip Biscuit; Old school funk with Ika & the soul brothers and many more.

Taking place within the grounds of Plataran Canggu, the festival’s kiosks will weave across 1000m2 of outdoor and semi-outdoor space, a lush terrain designed by the late renowned landscape artist, Made Wijaya. With its embrace of the natural surroundings and the antique joglos and heritage Indonesian architecture, this venue sets the perfect backdrop for what Jia Curated Kiosks will present, tying the whole festival experience together.

This is set to be a wholesome weekend that celebrates makers and their products, intertwined with immersive workshops, feel-good food and enlightening performances. So, save the details!

What: Jia Curated Kiosks

When: 10am to 8pm; 1 to 3 July 2022

Where: Plataran Canggu

You can find out more about the brands, performances or food and beverage tenants on their website here, or follow them on Instagram @jiabyock.

This is an initiative by the founder of Jia by OCK, Budiman Ong and Rudi Winata, along with avid textile collector, Yang Yang Hartono.

“Jiā (Chinese word for home) is a sanctuary. We feel like home is more than the products, it is the story behind, the food we consume, the music we listen to, the mindful experiences, all will add to the growth of a home – the red line of our festival.” – Jia Curated Kiosk team.