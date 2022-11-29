The iconic KU DE TA is always a popular destination for celebrating the festive season in Bali and this year’s will be no less exciting. The long-standing beach club welcomes you to celebrate with lavish Christmas dinners and brunches to sparkling year-end celebrations.

Beachfront Christmas Feasts

Experience heart-warming moments with family and loved ones as KU DE TA presents a Christmas Eve celebration with its sumptuous Seafood Luxe Dinner, offering succulent offerings from the sea including Kaluga Caviar, King Carb, Cold Water Lobster and premium bubbles. Held at the scenic Palm Deck sunset spot from 6pm onwards. Priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person and an additional IDR 650,000++ for a bottle of bubbles.

On Christmas Day, welcome the joyful spirit of Christmas with festive feasts, exciting live entertainment, fun arts and crafts activities and thrilling surprises for the little ones. KU DE TA has prepared a lavish four-course Christmas Lunch Set Menu starting at 12pm, meticulously crafted by Executive Chef Jeremy Hunt and his team. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry as you sip on festive cocktails as the kids entertain themselves with the array of activities along with a surprise visit from Santa. The lunch is priced at IDR 750,000++ per adult and IDR 300,000++ per child.

Following lunch, continue the merriments with tunes by Reyna and The Paper Hearts from 4pm. Sing and dance along until the golden sun sets in the background.

New Year Under the Stars

When it comes to throwing extravagant NYE parties, KU DE TA knows how to do it best! And the celebrations will be nothing short of spectacular this New Year’s in Bali. Gather round to say goodbye to 2022 as KU DE TA transports you to Club Tropicana.

Prepare to spend a memorable evening under the glistening stars at the iconic venue, decorated with tropical glam in a glittery setting starting from 5pm onwards. The spellbinding night will spoil you with bountiful delectable food and festive bubbles, while the line-up of international artists will get you up and dancing the night away.

When the clock strikes midnight, feast your eyes upon a mesmerising fireworks display as you cheer and toast to the New Year. KU DE TA’s Club Tropicana party will be held Saturday, 31 December 2022 with minimum spending applied from 5pm onwards.

Tickets and packages available include Early Bird priced at IDR 500,000; General Admission priced at IDR 600,000; VIP Table (6 pax) with a minimum spend of IDR 5,000,000 (entrance ticket included); and VIP Daybed (6 pax) with a minimum spend of IDR 10,000,000 (entrance ticket included).

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email at reservations@kudeta.com

KU DE TA

Jl. Kayu Aya No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

reserveations@kudeta.com

kudeta.com/events