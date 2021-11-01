New Years Eve in Bali won’t be as big this year, but there’s definitely a reason to celebrate : saying goodbye to 2021! Luckily, hotels, restaurants and beach clubs are still putting together New Years parties and events, but they will, of course, be smaller in scale due to the pandemic. This list is still to be updated.

2021-2022 Events for New Years Eve in Bali:

KUTA & LEGIAN

Le Giant Pool & Bar

Nestled on an expansive 3,600sqm land, Le Giant Pool & Bar was established back in March 2021. This spacious pool club, inspired by Bali’s tropical sunny weather, is located a mere 5 minutes away from the famous Kuta Beach and 10 minutes away from the bustling Seminyak.

Le Giant Pool & Bar was developed to be Kuta’s premier party venue and dining destination, by way of presenting only the best quality of services and vibrant entertainment. You’ll find dishes that are the perfect poolside bites, such as an array of Sandwiches, Burgers, Pizza, Pasta, Asian-inspired favourites. The venue also features several bars, serving refreshing and innovative concoctions inspired by the exotic spices of the Indonesian archipelago.

This New Years Eve in Bali , Le Giant will host special events during the festive seasons, lasting from before Christmas all the way to New Years. Following the latest protocols in response to the pandemic, Le Giant applies all health and safety measures to all of their guests and employees to ensure an excellent and comfortable experience for all.

Le Giant Pool & Bar is open daily from 3pm – 11pm.

Book Now: +62 895 3411 11111 | legiantbali.com.

Street 32 Cocktail Bar & Eatery

Countdown to the New Year with an elegant dinner at Street 32, the vibrant cocktail bar and eatery at the newly-opened MAMAKA by Ovolo. Street 32 presents an eclectic array of Pan Asian street-food inspired delicacies alongside innovative hand-crafted cocktails with the stunning views of the iconic Kuta Beach strip.

On New Years Eve (Thursday, 31 December 2021), dine into the New Year with a 3-course set menu at Street 32. This special set menu is available from 6pm ’til 10pm. Priced at IDR 200,000nett per person or IDR 395,000nett per person with wine pairing.

Street 32 Cocktail Bar & Eatery is open daily from 7am ’til late.

Book Now: +62 821 4792 3292 (WhatsApp) | street32@ovolohotels.com | mamakabyovolo.com

Hard Rock Hotel Bali (Stay)

This Kuta classic invites you not only for a New Years Eve dinner, but to wake up in 2021 with them too! Family-favourite hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, has prepared a special stay package for New Years Eve in Bali.

Rates start from IDR 1,475,000++/room/night for a newly renovated Deluxe Room, including breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children (under 16) plus 2 Rock Spa vouchers valued at IDR 400,000net. Compulsory NYE dinner at IDR 600,000++/adult and IDR 300,000++ for children under 16 years old and receive 2 complimentary drink vouchers of beer, wine or soft drink.

For reservations email to bookings@hardrockhotels.net or call +62361 761869. Or visit http://bali.hardrockhotels.net/.

SEMINYAK

KU DE TA

Standing as an icon on Seminyak Beach, bespoke restaurant and beach club KU DETA invites you for a Starlight Dinner to celebrate New Years Eve in Bali. This means dressing up for a night of drinks and sensational food to wish goodbye – and good riddance – to 2021 in KU DE TA style.

On Thursday, 31 December 2021, the revelry begins with a luxurious signature New Year’s Eve dinner and continues under the stars with international resident DJ’s. Event begins 6pm onwards. Minimum spend applies from 5pm onwards.

Book your tickets here.

Alila Seminyak

Set along the sparkling Seminyak beachfront, the exquisite Alila Seminyak’s own ‘Beach Bar’ is hosting the ‘Last Sunset of the Year’ to celebrate New Years Eve in Bali .

The Beach Bar invites you to end the year on a high and take in the last sunset of 2020 at this chic beachfront venue. Starting from 5pm, you’re invited to sip drinks, dip in the pool, lounge and luxuriate as the sun makes its final descent of the year. This poolside party will take place until 9pm and is open to the public.



Book Online Now

CANGGU

Finns Beach Club



Opening just in time to celebrate the end of 2021 – as if to wish it a much-needed farewell – the ever-popular Finns Beach Club presents an unmissable New Years Eve in Bali with an all-day and all-night celebration on the Berawa Beachfront.

Starting at 3pm on 31 December 2021 right until 2am on 1 January 2021, you’ll be treated to 11 hours of music from some of Bali’s best DJ’s and vocalists. The line up includes: Fadi, Koyuki, Lyta Lautner, Suci Siren, Shivani, Hannah and Mair – the best of the beach club’s resident entertainment has to offer.

This expansive, open-air venue has made big changes to ensure safety for your New Years Eve in Bali, reducing their total capacity of 10.000 to 3.000 – this means 3-square metres of space per person for social distancing.

This event is FREE, with only a minimum spend required to gain access. You’ll be able to buy GA and VIP tickets, or for groups, Lagoon Bed, Deluxe Bed and booths are available. Minimum Spend starts at IDR 1.000.000 (food and beverage credit) for GA early bird.

What are you waiting for? Book Your Tickets Online



JIMBARAN & ULUWATU

Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran

Standing beside the famous Jimbaran Bay, Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran invites guests to experience New Years Eve in Bali with them. This 31 December 2020, from 7pm, the resort has prepared a series of delicious dishes and spreads in their ‘Chefs Bazar’, where you can eat your fill until the end of the year! A DJ will be setting the scene and building the atmosphere for 2021, creating the appropriate farewell for 2020. Other exclusive privileges will be available, only at Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran.

Dinner goes from 7pm-12am, priced at IDR 400.000++/person. Join the New Years Countdown beside Jimbaran Bay.

Book Now: +62 361 8466 888 | +62 853 3933 5252 (WA) | reservations.balijimbaran@lemeridien.com | lemeridienjimbaran.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

On Bali’s southern peninsula, high on the cliffs, Alila Villas Uluwatu will be transporting you to an era of glitz and glamour with a Gatsby-style New Years Eve in Bali. This celebration, dubbed #GatsbyAtAlila, invites you to enjoy a magical night of sumptuous food and music performances by DJ Sammy Sax and gypsy songstress Lydia Rose as the clock counts down, ready to toast the arrival of 2021 under the stars.

You’re invited from 5pm, with a saxophone-filled sunset to set the scene, then the evening continues to a 3-course dinner at CIRE Restaurant. Finally, it’s the countdown party at the Sunset Cabana, with live dessert stations at The Warung – with Champagne for the toast!

Priced at IDR 1,200,000 nett per person, including: One cocktail at Sunset Cabana during sunset | 3-course dinner| Entry to Countdown Party at Sunset Cabana Bar | Live dessert stations at The Warung | Champagne toast during Countdown Party

Book Online Now

Belmond Puri Jimbaran (Stay)

Belmond Jimbaran Puri invites guests to cherish the spirit of the festive season with its newly launched holiday packages.

A dedicated two-night itinerary offers guests an opportunity to reconnect with their nearest and dearest as they bid farewell to an unprecedented year and usher in a new year. Offering a taste of unspoiled Bali, guests can opt for the Jimbaran package where you can enjoy accommodation in a Garden View Cottage Suite, daily breakfast for two, a pre-dinner cocktail, a festive celebration dinner served with unlimited soft drinks and a glass of sparkling wine to ring in the New Year. Alternatively, guests also have a choice of the Botswana Package where you can enjoy accommodation in a one-bedroom Deluxe Pool Villa with a private garden, daily breakfast for two, a pre-dinner cocktail, a festive celebration dinner complete with a selection of alcoholic beverages and a glass of sparkling wine.

The festive package rates for the Garden View Cottage Suite starts from IDR5.500.000 net and the One-Bedroom Deluxe Pool Villa from IDR7.500.000 net for a two-night stay available for stays between 30th December 2021 to 1st January 2021.

For reservations, please contact info.jpb@belmond.com or call +62 361 701 605 | Website

NUSA DUA

Grand Hyatt Bali

Just in time! As the festive season draws near and people start booking their year-end plans, Grand Hyatt Bali announces the opening of their verdant Nusa Dua resort.

Ring in the New Year in Bali with Grand Hyatt Ball’s Venetian Masquerade Party! Start at their Salsa Verde restaurant where a special five-course dinner has been prepared for your ‘last meal of the year’ (IDR 520.000++ per adult inclusive of free-flow chilled sangria and sparkling mimosa); then it’s off to the Masquerade Party for an epic New Years Eve in Bali , where for IDR 2.200.000++ per couple gives you a guaranteed table with a bottle of Champagne, access to the dessert buffet and a snack platter as you await the 2021 countdown in style!

Book Now: +62 361 77 1234 | balgh-customer_services@hyatt.com | grandhyattbali.com

SANUR

Hyatt Regency Bali

Are you ready to start anew in 2021? Well where better than along Sanur Beach, where the first sunrise of the new year will be seen in Bali.

New Years eve in Bali is set to be sublime at the Hyatt Regency Bali’s Pizzaria restaurant. From the open kitchen, to the alfresco restaurant area and out to the shaded decking overlooking Sanur Beach, Pizzaria presents a charming, classic Bali atmosphere.

Pizzaria will present a specially prepared four-course dinner to start the night’s festivities, before really bringing the mood up with a Latin #fundemic party to kickstart 2021 with good vibes. Dinner is priced at IDR 788.000++ per adult and IDR 350.000++ per child (6-12 years); the countdown party is priced at IDR 550.000++ per adult and includes free-flow alcohol and light bites.

To book: +62 361 28 1234 | DPSBL- F&B.Reservation@hyatt.com | hyattregencybali.com

UBUD

Aperitif Restaurant & Bar

Celebrate the end of 2020 in a venue inspired by the 20’s! Aperitif Restaurant & Bar in Ubud invites you to welcome the new year in style, in one of Bali’s most esteemed fine dining destinations.

This New Years Eve in Bali, Aperitif’s revered Chef Nic Vanderbeeken and his team have prepared a stunning 10-course dinner with wine pairing; it’s full indulgence for the last day of the year.

Following dinner, the restaurant invites you for drinks and dancing in the bar, complete with a rooftop terrace. Plush leather sofas and sleek wooden furnishings will be your home for the countdown, where a special cocktail menu will be served alongside tunes from a live DJ.

Dinner is priced at IDR 2,800,000 nett / person and optional wine pairing at IDR 1,500,000 nett. Music and DJ start at 8pm. All within new Covid-safe protocols.

For New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Book Here

WA +62 813 5326 6678 (WA) | +62 361 908 2 777 | res@aperitif.com | aperitif.com



Mozaic Restaurant Ubud

On 31 December, Mozaic Restaurant presents a unique New Year’s Eve with a special dinner themed ‘Goldfinger’! Inspired by 007 himself, the dress code is of course ‘James Bond’, inviting diners to sit down at a table shining with gold, silver and festive accessories – an homage to the classic Bond villain’s love for gold!

Mozaic will be presenting its own treasures. With a six- or eight-course degustation available indulge in stunning dishes for the last night of the year with a menu featuring: Crispy Seared Foie Gras, Manchego Cheese Gnocchi, Pluma Iberico, Valrhona Dark Chocolate Mousse – just to name a few flavours of the evening. Premium wine pairing is also available.

6 Courses: IDR 1.100.000++ | Wine Pairing: IDR 990.000++

8 Courses: IDR 1.500.000++ | Wine Pairing: IDR 1.250.000++



Seating is limited to guarantee social distancing.

Book: reservations@mozaic-bali.com | +628113943288 (WA)

