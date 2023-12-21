The five-star Six Senses Uluwatu proudly announced the reopening of its Rocka Restaurant & Bar, welcoming diners to revel in the epicurean culinary offerings atop the picturesque Uluwatu cliff edge.

Blessed with sweeping views of the mesmerising ocean vista, Rocka’s architecture beautifully complements the natural landscape of the expanse, granting an ambient setting from dawn to the enchanting evenings marked by the glimmers of fishing boats in the distance.

Diners are invited to settle in the elegant dining venue, where they can savour leisurely lunches at Rocka and savour the rich tapestry of Nusantara flavours. At the same time, the dinner menus offer a deep dive into Balinese and Southeast Asian spices. With a commitment to incorporating fresh and locally sourced produce, diners will have an authentic dining experience.

Underlining its strong commitment to sustainability, the revamped menu at Rocka benefits from the resort’s on-site organic garden which supplies a portion of the ingredients, emphasising the connection to local resources and reducing the environmental impact.

A crowd-favourite of the menu is the Jimbaran Lobster Sambal Ijo, which personifies Rocka’s dedication to local seafood, enhanced by traditional Balinese spice mixes. The culinary authenticity is further celebrated with various live-made sambals, putting the diversity of Indonesian cuisine on display.

The revamped Rocka adapts to diners’ preferences, from freshly baked goods for breakfast and a shared Megibung-style lunch to a laidback afternoon tea and dynamic barbecue dinner, ensuring flexibility across dining occasions.

Executive Chef Indra, Executive Chef Natxo, Chef Arsa, and the talented culinary team imbue each dish with their expertise and respect for Balinese culinary arts, providing diners with a unique and unforgettable experience. Rocka’s support extends beyond its kitchen to the wider community by sourcing ingredients from local markets and fisheries. Not only does this guarantee freshness but also boosts the local economy, which aligns with Six Senses’ philosophy of sustainability and community support.

More than just a restaurant, Rocka is an immersive culinary journey through Bali, reinforced by a commitment to sustainable practices, community inclusion, and the pleasure of food.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 209 0300 or email reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

Six Senses Uluwatu

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 361 209 0300

reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

sixsenses.com