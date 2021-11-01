Everyone’s favourite holiday season is here! If you’re spending Christmas in Bali this 2021, you’ll be happy to hear that hotels and restaurants are putting on amazing feasts and spreads. Whether you’re after a Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day Lunch or Brunch or something entirely different, look no further, our list covers all areas of the island. [This list is constantly updated].



KUTA & LEGIAN

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Famous for making family-focused holidays come to life, Hard Rock Hotel Bali will be doing what they do best for this festive season. For those looking to enjoy the absolute classics for their Christmas in Bali, this Kuta hotel will be serving!

Presenting a sumptuous buffet for Christmas Dinner, expect all of your favourites to be on display. That’s right, Honey Roasted Gammon Ham, Roast Turkey, Roast Beef, Live Cooking Stations and for those with a sweet tooth – and with Christmas cravings – Christmas Yule log Cake and Mince Pies will be ready, too!

The Christmas Dinner at Hard Rock Hotel Bali is available on both 24 and 25 December 2021, taking place at Starz Diner. Expect an appearance from Santa Claus and the Christmas Choir as well.

Priced at IDR 499K net/adult and IDR 249K net/child under 12 years old – Includes free flow of soft drinks and chilled juices.. Beverage package including free flow of beer, cocktails, wines, juices and soft drinks is priced at IDR 899K net/adult.

Book Now: +62361 761869 ext. 7522 | bali.hardrockhotels.net



SEMINYAK

KU DE TA





This Seminyak beach club will no doubt make an iconic Christmas in Bali, as they invite you to a special Christmas Day Brunch at their beachfront venue.

On Friday, 25 December 2021, from 11am onwards, KU DE TA invites you, family and friends to feast on a multi-course lunch featuring nostalgic flavours. The palate teasing Hors D’oeuvres include Pickled Beetroot Tacos with goat cheese and walnuts, Duck Samosas with coriander chutney, and Black Pudding Croquettes with apple sauce, before continuing to the appetiser featuring Buttermilk Poached Turkey with pistachio and gammon stuffing, citrus candy and cranberry gel.

Next are the palate cleansers, with the Entremets featuring pomegranate, champagne and myrrh before moving on to the main, which is Roasted Lamb Shoulder with pine nut crust, root vegetable pavé, rosemary soubise and asparagus. Closing off the delicious lunch with something sweet, the Dessert served will be Frankincense-smoked Christmas Pudding with marmalade ice cream and Ron Zacapa custard.

Brunch at KU DE TA is priced at IDR 850,000 for adults and IDR 300,000 for kids. After brunch there will activities for the children, including a visit from Santa, and from 4pm onwards live entertainment featuring the sultry sounds of Soul & RnB tunes from Paper Heart Burns to welcome a Bali Christmas sunset.

Book Now: +62 361 736 969 | reservations@kudeta.com | kudeta.com



Queen’s Tandoor Bali

The prominent Indian restaurant and its team extend their warmest welcome to those in Bali for Christmas this year with the ultimate authentic Indian culinary experience. They have put together a wonderful 5- and 7-course set menu for Christmas dinner with vegetarian options available as well.

The Christmas Set Menu consists of Pani Puri with mushroom cheddar kulcha and Palak Patta Chaat with samosa à la Chilkit for the Amuse-bouche (Wine Pairing: Queen’s Kir); Foie Gras Dosa with potato chaat and tamarillo jam (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Chardonnay); Tandoor Trio* with prawn, chicken and vegetables (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Chardonnay Reserve); Neeta’s Mango Shot as the Palate Cleanser; Mahi-Mahi Malabari with pineapple basmati (Wine Pairing: Babich Pinot Gris); Lamb Shank à la Raan* with sautéed vegetables and roomali roti (Wine Pairing: Wolf Blass Eaglehawk Cab-Sav); Paneer with mango three ways (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Reserve Cab-Sav); and Sweet Ô Sweet with Thendal Sour Cocktail. A separate vegetarian set menu is also available.

The 5-course set menu is priced at IDR 400,000nett per person with wine pairing available for an additional IDR 360,000nett. The 7-course set menu is priced at IDR 720,000nett per person with wine pairing available for an additional IDR 480,000nett.

The first 5 bookings can enjoy 10% OFF.

Book Now:+62 816 942 942 (WA)| bali@queenstandor.com | bali.queenstandoor.com﻿

ALoft Bali Seminyak







Everyone’s favourite holiday season is just around the corner! Get into the spirit of festive season with a very special Christmas brunch featuring western barbecue.

This celebration will kick off on 25 December from 1PM to 5PM accompanied by live instrumental of violinist and guitarist to blow your mind away. Perk up the joy of Christmas with complimentary access to Splash rooftop pool after.

Priced at IDR 175,000++ per person, secure your seat by sending an email to reservation.aloftbaliseminyak@aloft.com.



CANGGU

Cibo Bali





This Christmas in Bali, popular Canggu-based Italian restaurant Cibo brings you an Italian twist to this year’s festive season. Known for making everything fresh – from their homemade pastas to their artisanal breads and pastries – this restaurant offers a piece of Italy in Bali, with its Tuscan-styled design complete with olive tree centre piece.

Celebrate Christmas the Italian way. Cibo! in Canggu brings you an Italian twist to the festive season. Known for making everything fresh from scratch – from their homemade pasta and sauces to their artisanal bread and pastries – the restaurant offers a unique taste of Italy in Bali with its cozy design and outdoor olive tree garden. It’s the perfect place for a work meeting or a long, relaxed meal.

The regular menu at Cibo! showcases authentic dishes made from generations-old recipes such as the cured beef bresaola, cheese boards, crostini, beef cheek Brasato, and their signature, to-die-for bomboloni.

Some of the festive Italian favorites offered this season include:

Tortellini artigianali alla panna (handmade tortellini in cream sauce), 85K++; Porchetta della tradizione, (roasted pork belly, crackling skin, red onion jam, baby potatoes) 115 k ++; and artisanal Panettone, a traditional Italian dessert made of enriched dough with the addition of raisins and candied orange, it is served with mulled wine glaze, milk gelato at only 50K++ – that you can take home to make your Christmas celebration even more special and longer.

The festive offerings will be available from 24 to 31 December 2021, along with their newly launched a la carte menu which includes a mouth-watering range of dry-aged meat, including the famous “Fiorentina” T-bone steak.

Chef Diego will be there to welcome guests and will accommodate any special requests.

Book Now : +62 812 3671 5490 (WA) | info@cibobali.com | cibobali.com



JIMBARAN & ULUWATU

Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran

Standing beside the famous Jimbaran Bay, Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran invites guests to experience Christmas in Bali with them as they plan to take diners on a ‘Christmas Journey’. They have prepared a Christmas Eve Set Dinner, taking place from 6pm to 10pm, priced at IDR 300.000++; and on Christmas Day, a ‘Christmas Market’ experience takes place in the resort from 12pm to 3pm, Priced at IDR 250.000++.

Book Now: +62 361 8466 888 / +6285339335252 (WA) | reservations.balijimbaran@lemeridien.com | lemeridienjimbaran.com



NUSA DUA

Meliá Bali



Sprawling across the white-sand Nusa Dua Beach, the well-known family destination, Meliá Bali, has been busy preparing themselves for a special Christmas season on the island as residents and visitors finally let their hair down at the end of 2021!

The focus of this year’s festivities are about creating a Wonderland within the resort. Firstly, Meliá Bali has created an Exclusive Dinner by The Beach , hosted at the cool and casual Sateria Beachside Restaurant. This set menu dinner, including a bottle of sparkling wine, invites you and friends to luxuriate by the lapping waves of Nusa Dua, under the cosying lights hanging from trees. This special dining experience is available 24 to 31 December 2021, priced at IDR 950.000 nett per person.

This year Meliá Bali is celebrating Christmas Eve at El Patio Restaurant, where an extravagant Christmas Buffet Dinner will take place with all of the festive favourites. Live music will accompany the meal, bringing in the Christmas Spirit as families and friends celebrate with one another. Dinner priced at IDR 550.000 nett per person.



Beside the dinner programs, Meliá Bali team has also specially curated kids-friendly activities for you and your family to take joy in this year’s festive season with activities such as Jingle Bells Craft Making, Roasting Snow White Marshmallows by The Beach, Starry Night Cinema, Ho..Ho..Ho Breathing Yoga Class, Snowman Adventure, and The Joy of Painting with Bartega Studio.

Book Now: +62 361 771 510 | reservation.meliabali@melia.com | meliabali.com



Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali

This expansive family resort in Nusa Dua brings you a selection of experiences to celebrate Christmas in Bali. Many of their restaurants will be open, offering a whole variety of dining options as well as specially created children’s events and family-focused fun!

The fun starts on Christmas Eve, where Christmas carols will take place at 6pm ‘By the Water’, where the spirit of the season will be sung and Santa Claus will make an appearance too – Jolly Ol’ St.Nick will greet every child, so make sure they come along. Then, it’s Christmas Eve Dinner Under the Stars at the Poolside (6.30pm – 10pm): a fun and entertaining celebration that is to be enjoyed with the entire family with Christmas delicacies plus succulent seafood. Colourful decorations, live entertainment and engaging activities for children to keep them occupied in the true spirit of Christmas. Priced at IDR 650.000++ per person, or IDR 350.000++ per child (6-12 years).

Christmas Day has something extra special lined up for it – over at Prego, the resort’s fun-dining Italian restaurant, the ‘Prego Fun Christmas Brunch’ is set to be a truly sensational afternoon for the whole family. The Prego garden will be prepared with activities for children, with a magician balloonist and photo opportunities with Santa; inside the buffet spread will feature favourite festive treats, with delicious Italian fare and a live grill on show; live music will set the scene throughout the brunch. Brunch goes from 11.30am to 3.30pm, priced at IDR 695.000++ per person, or IDR 350.000++ per child (6-12 years).

Book Now: +62 361 771906 | dining.bali@westin.com | westinnusaduabali.com



Grand Hyatt Bali





If you’re after feast, this five-star resort is putting everything into this season! On Christmas Eve, Garden Cafe presents a traditional carving dinner with live stations of turkey, ham, seabass and more, with appetisers and desserts delivered to your table (IDR 450.000++ per adult non alcoholic drinks, half price for children 6-12 years). For something more exotic, the resort’s Japanese restaurant, Nampu, has prepared an exquisite seafood and beef Christmas dinner in their Teppanyaki Room (IDR 785.000++ per adult, inclusive of welcome sake cocktail.) Dinner at Nampu is also available on 25 December 2021.

On Christmas Day, it’s brunch on the table over at Salsa Verde, where a tapas-style brunch with barbecue, carving stations, antipasti, pizza and pass-around pasta – and cocktails – are waiting. Brunch takes place at 11.30am to 3pm with live band performance, kids activities and pool access. IDR 475.000++ per adult, inclusive of non-alcoholic drinks, half price for children 6-12 years).

Finally – if you’re planning to stay home for Christmas in Bali but want a sensational Christmas meal, check out Grand Hyatt’s ‘The Santa Shop’, where delectable Christmas delights can be ordered for home. You’ll find everything from honey-glazed boneless ham, to a traditional slow roasted turkey and honey pumpkin pecan pie!

Book Now: +62 361 77 1234 | balgh-customer_services@hyatt.comgrandhyattbali.com

UBUD

Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Cascading down the side of the striking Ayung River valley is Manapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, luxury’s answer to Balinese-style hospitality that pays homage to the island’s rich culture and heritage. With the scene set by Mother Nature herself, Mandapa invites you to experience Christmas in Bali in one of their two restaurants, both of which enjoy the sights and sounds of the Ayung River. The restaurants will both be serving exquisite, specially prepared menus for Christmas Eve, starting at 6.30pm.

Kubu: Celebrate Christmas at Mandapa’s signature riverfront restaurant, Kubu, which serves a contemporary Mediterranean-European cuisine within a immaculately designed bamboo venue. The four-course, Christmas Eve menu features: tuna sashi, Boston lobster, and organic chicken ballotine, finishing with a special Christmas dessert, a Vailla Strawberry Mille-Feuille. Dinner is priced at: IDR 1,300,000++ per person IDR 650,000++ per child (6-12 years old)

Sawah Terrace: serving a refined take on Authentic Balinese and Indonesian flavours, Sawah Terrace overlooks the Ayung River in an al-fresco venue with nature abound. On Christmas Eve the menu will feature an authentic Indonesian four-course menu featuring asinan Jakarta, red snapper with Balinese spices, beef ‘Rawon’ and will finish with crispy cinnamon banana fritter. Dinner is priced IDR 980,000++ per person, IDR 490,000++ per child (6-12 years old) .

Book Now: +62 361 4792777 | kubuatmandapa@ritzcarlton.com | manapdareserve.com



The Westin Resort and Spa Ubud

From an exciting Christmas Market to mouthwatering dinners at Tabia or Tall Trees as well as a fun-filled brunch, The Westin Ubud is pulling out all the stops for Christmas in Bali this 2020. This cosy resort, tucked away in its own forested valley just outside of Ubud town, is an escape for families, where wellness, nature and experiences await.

Starting the celebrations early, The Westin Ubud is going to recreate the German tradition of the Christmas Market! From 20 to 24 December 2020, the resort will invite local entrepreneurs to set up stands and sell their goods; adding to that, the funds received from the stall rentals will be fully donated to the Bali Hope Children Foundation.

On Christmas Eve, the resort’s Executive Chef, Robert Murray has prepared a special Christmas themed buffet for dinner at Tabia Restaurant, overlooking Westin Ubud’s infinity pool and green views. The buffet dinner (6pm to 10.30pm) is priced at IDR 350.00++ per person, with alcohol package at IDR 300.000++ including local beers, wine and selected cocktails. In Tall Trees Restaurant, a refined five-course dinner (with vegetarian options) has been curated by the Chef, priced at IDR 400.000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, the resort is taking full advantage of their valley perch and presents a Christmas Day BBQ by the Pool! Yes, their bringing a lot of fun in the sun to make this the ultimate Christmas in Bali, where kids and adults alike can enjoy the poolside atmosphere with food and drinks galore. Priced at IDR 400.000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 361 3018989 | resv.dpswr@westin.com | westinubud.com



Cascades Bali

Perched atop the luscious Valley of the Kings, Cascades is the restaurant of Viceroy Bali. In this refreshingly al-fresco space, with open views to the palm-lined valley, Cascades presents both an Indonesian and Western dining experience. Led by Chef Wouter, the kitchen team produces bold and honest gourmet dishes, complimented by an excellent wine list.

Cascades invites you to enjoy Christmas in Bali with them, together with family and friends, as they present a mixed a la carte and buffet dining experience. Starts and desserts will be served a la carte, featuring the likes of Beef Carpaccio, Duck Consummé, Foie Gras Jar to Eggnog Cheese Cake and Lemon Meringue Pie. Live-chef stations will serve the main courses with all the festive favourites, including: Turkey, Duck Breast, Lamb Rack, Glazed Smoked Roasted Ham, Rock lobster and more.

Available on Christmas Day for both lunch and dinner. Priced at IDR 850.000 net / adult, or IDR 425.000 net / child.

View full menu and book online here

SANUR

Hyatt Regency Bali





You can’t capture Christmas in Bali more accurately than a beachfront feast, which is precisely what the Pizzaria at Hyatt Regency Bali is offering this festive season. From the open kitchen, to the alfresco restaurant area and out to the shaded decking overlooking Sanur Beach, Hyatt Regency Bali’s Pizzaria presents a charming, classic Bali atmosphere. If their Christmas feasts will be anything like their Sunday Brunch, you can be sure this will be a season fit for all families and friends to gather,

This year, Pizzaria will be presenting Christmas dinner over 2 evenings: 24 and 25 December 2020. Starting at 6.30pm on both nights, you can expect classic roast carvings, lavish desserts and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

The dinner will be served à la carte to minimise contact and retain the safety and hygiene of your dishes. But, this is an all-you-can-eat a la carte, with helpings of turkey, gravy, roast potatoes delivered right to your table upon your desire! Now that is lavish…

Christmas dinner is available at IDR 588.000++ per adult and IDR 255.000++ for children (6-12 years). Price includes free flow non-alcoholic beverages and all-you-can-eat menu. Alcohol package is an additional IDR 400.000++.

To book: +62 361 28 1234 | DPSBL- F&B.Reservation@hyatt.com | hyattregencybali.com



