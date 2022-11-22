Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali by Marriott International invites you to indulge in a gastronomic affair – From Jakarta to Bali with Good Tastes – a four-night dining event in collaboration with FINE, a pop-up fine dining restaurant from Jakarta.

Charmingly nestled in the tropical landscape of Lotunduh village in Ubud, the five-star Sthala Ubud Bali is perfectly perched on a lush hilltop with enchanting ridge views of the river valley and verdant jungles. From 8-11 December 2022, the resort welcomes guests to experience a unique culinary journey with FINE’s popular pop-up dining style.

Set to be held at the resort’s Sungai Restaurant, culinary connoisseurs will be spoiled with the eclectic flavours of Indonesian-International fusion cuisines meticulously curated and crafted by the three young and innovative chefs behind FINE, who have found great achievements in Indonesia’s prestigious cooking competition, MasterChef Indonesia.

Prepare your appetite and tantalise your taste buds with the epicurean creations as FINE’s Chef Nadya Puteri, Chef Bryan Ferrysienanda and Chef Reynold Andika Haris will spoil you with a fantastic 5-course set menu with wine pairing option available.

(1) The Amuse Platter featuring Sate Lilit & Sambal Matah, Modern Yeesang and Roasted Gulai Cauliflower, paired with Tunjung Brut Sparkling Wine;

(2) Hot Appetiser featuring Grilled Octopus with Jimbaran sauce, Zucchini & Kemangi Puree, Chickpeas and Pineapple Salsa, paired with Two Islands Riesling;

(3) Cold/Light Appetiser featuring Mekajiki, Gochujang Vinaigrette, Garlic Chips, Lime Curd, Radish, Spring Onion and Garlic Tuile, paired with Two Islands Rosé;

(4) Main Course is a 6-hour Braised Beef Wagyu, Rawon Beef Jus, Stacked Potato, Sautéed Broccolini, Kerupuk Gendar, Pickled Shallot and Pea Tendril, paired with Two Islands Cabernet Merlot. A Palate Cleanser intermezzo will present Cucumber & Yuzu Granite, before rounding up the exquisite meal with;

(5) Dessert featuring Bombe Alaskan Klappertaart (regal tart base, coconut custard, coconut meat, kenari dacquoise, date-raisin jam and coconut meringue), paired with Hatten Wines Pino de Bali Fortified Wine.

Available from 6pm – 9pm, From Jakarta to Bali with Good Tastes dinner at Sthala Ubud Bali is priced at IDR 850,000 nett per person (food only) and an additional IDR 650,000 nett per person with wine pairing.

Launched back in July 2022, FINE is located in the Cipete area of Jakarta, presenting diners with a pop-up fine dining concept that celebrates the finest taste of modern Asian fusion cuisine. FINE serves up a 5-course menu that changes every 4 weeks with a limited capacity of 15 pax per seating.

Chef Nadya Puteri launched her culinary career as a pastry chef and honed her skills at several five-star establishments including InterContinental Sydney and Merivale Group Sydney. Prior to her joining as part of the pre-opening team of FINE, she participated in MasterChef Indonesia Season 8 in 2021 and performed exceptionally, placing as the 1st runner-up.

Chef Bryan Ferrysienanda began his culinary journey in various upscale establishments in Chicago, including Les Nomades, a high-end French restaurant, and as Grill Chef of Travelle at The Langham, Chicago. With a specialty in Western Cuisine, he was also a participant in MasterChef Indonesia Season 8 alongside Chef Nadya, coming in 5th place in the competition.

Chef Reynold Andika Haris studied culinary at Taylor’s University in Kuala Lumpur, focusing on patisseries and gastronomical cuisine. During his time in Malaysia, he gained his experience in the industry with posts at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, a contemporary Asian Restaurant and has worked with several world-renowned Michelin-starred chefs including Chef Andreas Caminada and Chef Nelly Robinson. His creativity and passion for the culinary arts have made him become one of the youngest head chefs in Jakarta.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 301 8700 (ext. 7101), WhatsApp or email desi.ariani@tributeportfolio.com

Sthala Ubud Bali

Jl. A.A. Gede Rai, Mwang Kelod, Lodtunduh, Bali

+62 361 301 8700 | WhatsApp

desi.ariani@tributeportfolio.com

sthalabali.com