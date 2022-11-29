This festive season in Bali, embark on inspiring experiences on the tranquil coastline of Sanur as InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort has curated a series of year-end happenings with its East Meets West Festive Celebration.

Drawing inspiration from the legacy of authentic Balinese heritage married with Western traditions, InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort is set to ensure guests experience remarkable and unique moments. True to its brand, the resort will imbue a local touch to every festive offering that will delight guests.

To prepare guests for lively festive merriments, dive into a pre-festive journey with a wellness experience during the East Meets West Wellness Warrior programme on 3 December 2022. The event will see a collaboration with local wellness leaders including Edwin Tan (holistic healing teacher), Luci Soemitra (yoga practitioner) and Brian Kelly (breath master).

Edwin Tan will lead the Sunrise Mediation and Qi Gong at the Infinity Pool at 6am, Luci Soemitra will guide you on a Morning Yoga Flow also at the Infinity Pool at 7.15am, while Brian Kelly will teach you Breathwork at Layang Garden at 8.30am. This free admission event will give you the chance to dig into a deeper wellness discovery that will charge you up with positive energy to welcome the New Year.

Christmas Feasts

On 24 December 2022, indulge in the Christmas Eve Specials from 6pm – 10pm as Layang Restaurant welcomes you to revel in a delightful five-course menu curated from a mix of local delights and international favourites, prepared by the talented culinary team. Priced at IDR 850,000++ per person including a five-course dinner and a welcome Eggnog.

On Christmas Day, 25 December 2022, take your nearest and dearest to the Christmas Bali Wonderland Buffet Brunch at the lobby of Holiday Inn Bali Sanur, located within the same complex of InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort. Starting from 12pm – 3pm, the brunch features special Christmas favourites, along with entertainment including magician and live music performance. Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person. Children below 12 years old dine for 50% off. Special Balinese cocktails will also be on promotion.

New Year Celebrations

On 31 December 2022, join the New Year’s Eve Dinner starting at 5.30pm with an aperitivo at The Lobby Lounge, enjoy the last sunset as a beautiful live piano performance sets the mood for the night. Then head to Layang Restaurant for a buffet dinner from 6.30pm – 10pm, featuring Balinese & Fire Dance performances and live entertainment. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person.

Following dinner, head over to Pier Eight for an Extravaganza NYE Party. Starting from 10pm, prepare for a lively beachside countdown party with a live DJ and fireworks with a minimum spend of IDR 300,000++ per person.

On 1 January 2023, recover from a night of celebrations with the New Year’s Day Big Breakfast at Layang Restaurant from 6.30am – 11.30am, featuring a sumptuous buffet breakfast priced at IDR 250,000nett per person.

Festive Offers and Activities

Enjoy various festive offers and activities during the festive season. Join the Christmas tree Lighting Ceremony on 5 December 2022 from 7pm – 8pm. On 24-25 December 2022, celebrate the Christmas spirit by the beach with a Christmas Bonfire starting from 6pm onwards. Take the little ones on fun activities including a Special Christmas Ride available from 23-30 December 2022 in the morning and afternoon or take them on a Kids Christmas Cookie Decorations during the Christmas Brunch on 25 December 2022 from 11am – 1pm.

Guests can also relax and unwind with the Daily Sparkling Afternoon Tea, available from 23 December 2022 – 1 January 2023 at The Lobby Lounge. Enjoy the finest selection of local and Western delights, priced at IDR 250,000++ per person or enjoy a glass of sparkling wine for an additional IDR 150,000++.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 811 3800 6092 or email reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Jl. Kusuma Sari No. 8, Sanur

+62 361 6201 888 | +62 811 3800 6092

reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com

intercontinental.com/balisanur