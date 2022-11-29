This December, Karma Kandara will be bustling with a series of thrilling events as they celebrate their annual ‘ 12 Days of Karma ’ year-end programme. Featuring events and happenings from the clifftop resort down to their internationally-renowned Karma Beach, the resort’s exclusive Le Club 22 will play host to one of the most prolific names in dance music: Paul Oakenfold.

On Wednesday, 28 December 2022, from 12pm until 9pm, make your way down to the pristine shores of Karma Beach, where Le Club 22 invites you to an electrifying beach party as they welcome the founding father of dance music, Paul Oakenfold, to spin out his party bangers.

The London native was one of the originators of the UK Acid House scene after he started a club in South London called Spectrum, which became the birth of dance music as we know it today. With more than four decades in the music industry, he’s gone on to produce some of the most iconic dance music productions in history, granting him legendary status.

Expect him to showcase his decades-long expertise and skills with his signature melodic and emotional sets, bringing with him the same infectious energy he brings to dance floors around the world. Starting at 12pm, catch him spin out heart-pumping beats featuring supporting DJs Beth Yen and Jon Sa Trinxa.

Take advantage of the pre-sale tickets and save up to 50% until 14 December 2022. General Admission ticket is priced at IDR 750,000 per person (direct purchase priced at IDR 1,500,000) and includes full access to Karma Beach Bali, Phoenix Bar, Le Club 22 and Tiki Bar.

VIP Access offers packages including Cabana VIP for 6 persons priced at IDR 10,000,000 and Cabana VIP for 8 persons priced at IDR 15,000,000. These packages include 2 bottles of premium spirit and 10 bottles of mixers, full access to Karma Beach Bali, Phoenix Bar, Le Club 22 and Tiki Bar.

Enjoy even more savings with their 12 Days of Karma packages including tickets, accommodation and more. Click here!

For more information, please contact via WhatsApp or email at res@karmaresorts.com

Karma Beach Bali

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202 | +62 811 3820 3360

res@karmaresorts.com

karmagroup.com/paul-oakenfold-at-karma-beach