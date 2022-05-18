The latest addition to the famous Karma Kandara resort, Le Club 22 is a new beachfront bar that invites you to rediscover the white sands of the Bukit Peninsula whilst sipping on handcrafted cocktails!

A dramatic descent from the luxury resort, Karma Kandara, takes you down to a seemingly private beach, where you’ll find the iconic venue, Karma Beach Bali. The beach club has been a long-time favourite of Bali residents and visitors, as a destination for fun under the sun during the day and beach parties under the stars. Daybeds and loungers spread across the white, the crystal waters of Uluwatu lapping against the shore — an idyllic spot indeed.

Tucked away around the cliffside from the main Karma Beach area is where you’ll find the all-new Le Club 22. Cool and casual, Le Club 22 can be likened to beachfront clubhouse, where the entire structure is made of wood and open to the elements, looking out to the serene beach scenes.

You can find a seat at the bar, restaurant area or deck area, and settle into the very laidback atmosphere that’s been created within and around the stylish ‘beach hut’. Made to blend humbly into its little nook under the cliffs, the venue is understated and cosy.

Though the venue is laidback, what’s available behind the bar is top-end. Karma’s resident mixologists have whipped together a menu of superb cocktails perfect for sunny days, made with unique Balinese ingredients.

Le Combre

Le Ma Riene 22 Old Fashion

You’ll find Le Ma Riene, a refreshing and tarty cocktail made with East Indies Gin, Campari, Orange Liqueur, tangerine and Calamansi lemongrass. A smooth and floral concoction is Le Combre, made with East Indies Gin, Elderflower, Cucumber, Honey and Chamomile.

From the gentlemen’s drink category, the beach bar presents the 22 Old Fashion, made with Bourbon, Angostura bitter, maple syrup and smoked cherry. These are just some examples of the creative cocktails available at Le Club 22.

You’ll also find an impressive list of imported wines, something that the Karma Kandara resort in general is known for — not to mention their very own Karma wine. The rosé is definitely worth a try. To complement your tipples is a curated menu of fresh Mediterranean dishes, focusing delicious barbecued options with a highlight on some superb seafood fresh from the area.

The seclusion of this idyllic beach bar makes it for a great area for private parties and groups, otherwise, a quiet drink with front-row seats to the sunset is reason alone to check it out.

Karma Kandara Bali

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

@karma.kandara.bali

karmagroup.com/karma-kandara/