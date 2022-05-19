One of Asia’s biggest yoga gatherings, BaliSpirit Festival, is back! From 19-22 May 2022, a truly immersive experience of yoga, healing, art, music and more will take place at the famous Yoga Barn in Ubud. The festival’s evening program is its very own attraction, featuring an eclectic array of performances.

This year, BaliSpirit Festival celebrates the restart of the world with their theme ‘New Beginnings’. After two years of hardship, everyone could do with some positivity, spirituality, togetherness and inspiration.

This is precisely what the festival offers in a whole range of ways. There are yoga, meditation, dance and martial arts workshops; there are sound healing and breathwork experiences; as well as inspiring seminars and ‘Dharma’ talks. The daytime line-up is supported by a colourful market (Dharma Fair), Kids Zone and community stage (Mini Coco Love).

However…

At night, BaliSpirit Festival transforms into a something truly special, where everyone is gathered together in front of the Grove Main Stage, this year located at Puri Padi Ubud. Here, an array of eclectic performances, from world music to colourful dance, will uplift the audience.

Over four beautiful evenings, you’ll witness superb acts that are inspiring and even emotional, with performers from around the globe.

You’ll witness spectacles like the Sacred Fire Dance (Casey Lee), to a new-age Kecak Dance (KoBaGi Kecak) and transformational, contemporary dance (Tuluvi Arts).

You’ll hear magical sounds of Indonesia’s traditional wind instruments (Toto Sokle), profound takes on electronic music (Hoda Fadel), African-inspired drum circles (Catur Hari Wijaya) and even the spiritual music of the only all-women Qawaali ensemble (Ilahi).

“Our musical vision is to create a more connected and intimate concert experience, to ignite the quality of attention and heart-centered presence that leads us into deeper connection, brighter joy and truly sacred celebration,” says BaliSpirit Festival.

Don’t miss this opportunity to feel uplifted, and enjoy the real sense of positivity that is exuded from the BaliSpirit Festival. Tickets for BaliSpirit Festival are available on their website, where you’ll also find information on performances and workshops.

Full Festival passes to Single-Day passes and even Single-Day Music passes are available. Find out more here: https://www.balispiritfestival.com/