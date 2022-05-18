Making the most of Bali means enjoying the beaches, visiting cultural sites, sightseeing, and for some, partying it up at the island’s best beach clubs. Whatever your thrill is, you’ll need a day of relaxation by the end of it! Lucky for you, the famous W Bali – Seminyak houses one of the finest spa centres on the island, AWAY Spa, inviting guests to take a break and de-stress with a whole variety of rejuvenating treatments offered.

From revitalising full-body massages to sensational treatments, the team at AWAY Spa will guarantee an exceptional spa experience that will leave you feeling renewed.

Enter a luxurious futuristic space featuring indoor treatment areas that present a completely bespoke atmosphere, an example of cutting edge design imbued with local architectural details. A space where you can dive into a multi-sensory journey complete with vivid colours, playful scents, imaginative sounds, energising lights and detoxifying elixirs.

Throughout the month of June, AWAY Spa will once again operate round-the-clock daily – yes, that means 24 hours a day! – presenting guests with options of three single treatment rooms with meditation platforms, two double rooms with vitality baths, two spa suites with wet and dry treatment areas, a facial room, a hair salon and a mani-pedi lounge. Midnight massage, anyone?

Guests can also take advantage of the separate male and female changing rooms with a hot stone bath, dip in the cold, jet-set vitality pool, chill at the bar and enjoy the decompression (detox/oxygen) lounge, pre-or post-treatment.

The treatments offered at AWAY Spa include:

• Thalgo Body: A 2-hour treatment that offers guests a delicate harmony between effectiveness and pleasure including body scrub, body wrap and facial.

• Away Night Ritual: A 90-minute treatment that ensures guests a new experience before a good night’s sleep. The treatment will start with a Balinese massage, applying a medium pressure massage utilising various traditional healing methods to relieve muscle tension, improve blood circulation and create utmost relaxation, followed by a rejuvenating face cleansing and face massage.

• Well Healed – Balinese Massage: A 75-minute or 90-minute treatment featuring a medium pressure Balinese massage incorporating various traditional healing methods such as acupressure, stretching, and palm and thumb pressure to relieve muscle tension and improve blood circulation, combined with an application of warming fresh ginger pack in concerned areas. This treatment will help loosen up a stressed and tired body, heal your aches and pains, and soothe your distresses.

AWAY Spa is open 24 hours daily throughout the month of June. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance with bookings made via awayspa.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

wbaliseminyak.com