A breathtaking luxury resort that sits graciously on Bali’s southern cliffs, Six Senses Uluwatu, is giving guests even more reason to stay. Their latest offer presents a double upgrade in room category, allowing for an unbeatable luxury experience.

More space, more privacy and an enhanced level of hospitality. The Double Upgrade takes guests from the Sky Suite room category to a One Bedroom Cliff Pool Villa.

These aesthetic, Balinese-style cliff-top pool villas enjoy uninterrupted views to the ocean from your private deck — and even your bathtub! Inspired by Balinese architecture, a small temple welcomes you into your home in the resort, with 228 sq.ft. (21 sq.m.) of space to call your own during your stay. The One Bedroom Cliff Pool Villa opens up from living area to an open deck, where your private infinity pool enjoys views over the ocean. Here you can lounge, read, soak up the sun, take a dip or even enjoy a meal as you sink into the plush daybed that sits poolside.

The stay includes:

• Daily Breakfast for Two

• Complimentary daily ice cream from 12PM to 4PM at Ice Cream Kiosk

Terms & Conditions:

• Minimum of two-night stay required for the Double Room Upgrade Special

• Booking period starts immediately until 25 May 2022

• Stay period starts immediately until 30 June 2022

• Black out date 24 dan 25 May. 7, 8, and 9 June 2022

• Double room upgrade, subject to availability

• Offer can not be combined with other promotion offers

For reservations: +62361 2090300 | wa.me/+6281558063038 | reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

About the Resort

Six Senses Uluwatu is an impeccably designed destination, where every facet of the resort – from its rooms, bars and restaurants – face the Indian Ocean. Inspired by local culture and the surrounding environment, the resort grounds are open to the elements, with a stunning cliff-edge pool, palms lining the pathways and their own organic garden bringing local ingredients to the menu.

With wellness as one of the resort’s key offerings, you’ll also find Six Senses Spa Uluwatu, which features Balinese inspired treatments together with an extensive range of signature therapies and multi-day wellness programs together with a fully-equipped fitness centre, vast central pool and an activities centre.

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 361 209 0300

reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

sixsenses.com