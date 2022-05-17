Creating a memorable dining experience is about more than what is on the plate. It’s about engaging all of the senses, a collection of impressions triggered by sights, tastes, smells, all of which come together to create a moment, or moments, to remember. This is what ‘The Art of Harmony’, Alila Villas Uluwatu’s curated private dinner, is all about.

A secluded sanctuary atop Bali’s southern cliffs, Alila Villas Uluwatu’s cool and understated take on luxury has created an incomparable atmosphere. It’s stripped-back architecture opens the resort to the elements, allowing Bali’s natural allure to take the limelight. It is quite the setting for a dining experience.

‘The Art of Harmony’ is the resort’s celebrated culinary journey. It takes diners through a one-of-a-kind tasting menu of fine dining dishes, paired with a selection of expertly paired wines or handcrafted signature cocktails. Living up to its name, all of the flavours have been meticulously curated by Alila Uluwatu’s team; like an orchestra finding achieving harmonies with their notes, the culinary maestros find harmony in their flavours, both within each dish and between the dish and its pairing. The ultimate duet.

The five-course degustation menu features premium ingredients, as well as handpicked local produce that give each dish a taste of Bali or Indonesia. Here are some menu highlights to showcase these culinary ‘harmonies’.

Black Angus Beef Short Rib

Strawberries & Pistachio

Jumbo Lumb Crab Salad

The Lobster Bisque is a rich take on a classic, brandished with Brandy for an extra kick, featuring delicate lobster ravioli and a tropical coconut milk twist. Just as decadent is the cocktail pairing, Truffle on the Rock, made with truffle-washed bourbon, yuzu, agave nectar, citrus and albumen. Wine imbibers will be presented with a glass of Oakridge Over the Shoulder, a select Chardonnay from Austarlia’s Yarra Valley.

Another highlight is the Black Angus Short Rib, served with an onion tarte tatin, Hasselback potato, house-crafted mushroom ketchup and exquisite black garlic aioli. Two cocktail options are offered for this course, one for the Gentlemen, the other for the Ladies. The former will be presented with Alila’s own take on a Boulevardier (with dark rum, 1757 rosso vermouth, Campari bitter, tuberose tincture, dark cherries), the latter will be served a delicious, and totally unique, Bellas (Parmesan-washed reposado, orxata, raspberry puree, almond liqueur, parmesan tincture). Wine drinkers will indulge in Le Seuil de Mazeyres, a precious Pomerol red wine from Bordeaux, France.

The sweet finish is the Strawberry & Pistachio, specially crafted by Pastry Chef Made Uriawan, this final symphony of fruits and nuts is one-of-a-kind dessert: a soft pistachio sponge, pistachio cream, strawberry sorbet, strawberry meringue. The cocktail pairing is Don’t Waste My Love, a smooth concoction of bourbon, red velvet liqueur, strawberry shrub, Ascaro, oak smoke and parmesan blossom. The wine pairing for this exquisite dessert is Concha Y Toro Frontera Late Harvest, 2016 . Muscat, Chile.

As mentioned at the beginning, a dining experience is more than just flavours. That’s why The Art of Harmony allows you to choose what setting you wish to dine in, giving you the options of the iconic Floating Cabana, a secluded, designer cabana just for you; CIRE, a laidback but sophisticated open-air restaurant with ocean views; or ultimate privacy in a poolside cabana. The choice is yours.

To make the most of Alila Villas Uluwatu’s stunning location, come for sunset and take in an unbeatable view of the Indian Ocean.

For bookings and more information on Art of Harmony:

Whatsapp | Email: uluwatures@alilahotels.com | alilahotels.com/uluwatu