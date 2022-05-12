Bali’s annual events calendar has always been filled with colourful happenings that cater to a diverse market, with interests from all corners of the world. Since the pandemic hit, the island’s major annual events and festivals came to a standstill. As things are slowly returning to normal, one of Bali’s biggest annual festivals is set to make a return this May – BaliSpirit Festival 2022!

Following a two-year hiatus, BaliSpirit Festival will make its highly-anticipated return from 19-22 May 2022, set to be held at the Yoga Barn and Puri Padi in Ubud, Bali. As one of the biggest yoga festivals in Asia, the return of the BaliSpirit Festival will certainly excite yogis in Bali, and around the world, who undoubtedly have been waiting to experience one of the world’s most inspiring yoga festivals and to celebrate the global community, world music and well-being.

Big festivals like BaliSpirit Festival have been helpful economic drivers on the island over the years, attracting international and domestic visitors to the island. Following the economic crisis Bali has endured during the pandemic, BaliSpirit Festival’s upcoming return will hopefully be a catalyst in the return of big events that will hopefully contribute to the island’s economy and slowly return to pre-pandemic Bali.

Festival Programmes and Events

Kicking off on Thursday, 19 May 2022, festival-goers can flexibly participate in a plethora of daytime workshops and events, hopping from one workshop or event to another in an unlimited capacity. The workshops and events that will be available during the festival range from yoga classes, health seminars, satsangs, sound healing and meditation to kirtan and music performances from world-class teachers, guest presenters, yogis, artists, healers, innovative thinkers, and global musicians, all gathering to celebrate wellness, music, tolerance, peace, cultural curiosity and joy in the tranquil ambience of Ubud.

This year’s BaliSpirit Festival is particularly special as the festival has been given the great honour of being included in the Top 10 Kharisma Event Nusantara 2022 by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia (Kemenparekraf). The festival is also in the Calendar of Events of Wonderful Indonesia, where no less than 100 events and 10 national events are included.

The festival offers yoga classes that can accommodate yogis of all levels, from absolute beginners to expert practitioners across all yoga traditions. BaliSpirit Festival will also present a variety of dance classes, inspiring discussions, music workshops, and insightful seminars, and in addition to the array of healing and breathwork workshops in the main programme, visitors may also book private healing sessions available at the Healing Huts area.

The Dharma Fair

Something that attendees always look forward to during the festival is the Dharma Fair, the heart of the festival community, a blossoming marketplace featuring a Community Pavilion for all activities, and a community music stage. The Dharma Fair will feature a line-up of artists from across the globe and present attendees with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring awe-inspiring music and dance performances throughout the day. This area will be where attendees can embrace and soak in the community ambience of the festival, featuring local Balinese performances to world music and kirtan.

At the Dharma Fair, visitors can expect to find a diverse selection of healthy, organic and vegan food presented by several of Bali’s best restaurants and vendors. Visitors can also shop an array of locally produced, artisan and ethical commerce handicrafts, jewellery, clothing and gifts at the Market Stalls. There will also be information areas for non-profit organisations as well as a Kids Zone, where the little ones can indulge in full programmes including games, creative workshops, arts and crafts, storytelling, bouncy fun, and more, under the care of the experienced daycare providers.

Come nightfall, the festival will be enlivened by Music Nights performances, featuring ecstatic dance to ceremonies and devotional chanting. Music Nights will commence on 19 May 2022 with a closing ceremony on the final day of the festival on 22 May 2022. The closing day is dedicated to Hari Cinta Keluarga (Love Family Day), a heart-warming Community Day that provides the local community with a space to find connections with families through an inspiring programme of bilingual classes, performances and family-friendly workshops with some of the festival’s top guest presents, offering a wide range of interactive activities and experiences.

BaliSpirit Festival Presenters

Music:

The Hanuman Project (USA) – Jungle Kitchen (France) – Gamelan Kriyasthaguna (Bali) – Yudilele (Jakarta) – and more.

Yoga & Healing:

Bijay Anand (India) – Savitri Devi (Bali) – Agustian Spriatna (Indonesia) – Nadine McNeil (Jamaica) – Alfred Kendrick (USA) – Ketut Arsana (Bali) – Malaika Maveena Darville (Australia) – and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit balispiritfestival.com

BaliSpirit Festival

+62 361 970 992

info@balispiritfestival.com

balispiritfestival.com