Get into the festive spirit this year at InterContinental Bali Resort as the favourite Jimbaran destination has curated a series of eclectic year-end happenings. Indulge in festive feasts and celebrations across its six dining venues, offering a festive variety of Indonesian, Balinese, Mediterranean, Japanese and International delicacies.

This year, InterContinental Bali Resort goes all out with its year-end offerings as the newly-renovated resort has put together a plethora of exciting offers, from a traditional Christmas fare to lavish Indonesian banquets, exotic cocktails, live music and dance performances to a myriad of culturally inspired activities and dazzling New Year surprises, the resort offers something for everyone this holiday season.

Lavish Christmas Feasts

On Christmas Eve, 24 December 2022, revel in Christmas traditions at Bella Cucina with a Set Menu Dinner, featuring tantalising Mediterranean dishes amidst the enchanting Jimbaran Beach environment, complete with live music. Available from 6.30pm – 11pm, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person and IDR 500,000++ per child.

At Taman Gita, embrace the warmth of a tropical Christmas with the Christmas Eve Buffett Dinner, featuring the entrancing Balinese dance performance. Available from 6.30pm – 11pm, with price per person at IDR 595,000++ (Silver), IDR 995,000++ (Gold), IDR 1,250,000++ (Gold) and IDR 300,000++ (Kids). Jimbaran Garden presents Christmas Eve 3-course Table D’hote Menu, offering an Indonesian and international set menu. Available from 6.30pm – 11pm, priced at IDR 495,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, 25 December 2022, enjoy a Christmas Brunch by the Pool with family and friends, featuring an array of delectable international cuisines along with DJ and saxophone performances. Available from 12pm – 4pm, priced at IDR 595,000++ (Silver), IDR 1,000,000++ (Gold), IDR 1,800,000++ (Platinum) and IDR 300,000++ (Kids).

Bella Cucina offers an indulgent Christmas Brunch complete with a live jazz band to enliven the festive spirit. Available from 12pm – 4pm, priced at IDR 1,100,000++ (Silver), IDR 1,500,000++ (Gold), IDR 1,800,000++ (Platinum) and IDR 400,000++ (Kids). For dinner, Bella Cucina offers the Christmas Table D’hote Menu, featuring Mediterranean offerings, starting at IDR 800,000++ per person.

New Year’s Bash

On New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2022, Bella Cucina has prepared a NYE Set Menu Dinner featuring delectable culinary creations, enlivened by a live music performance. Available from 6.30pm – 11pm, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per adult and IDR 750,000++ per child. At the upper level of Bella Cucina, savour in the New Year’s Eve dinner with an exquisite set menu, including a glass of champagne, canapés and cocktails before dinner, complete with a solo pianist performance to set the mood. Available from 6.30pm – 11pm, priced at IDR 3,500,000++ per person (limited seats available).

Jimbaran Gardens present a Live Buffet at its semi-outdoor venue, accompanied by a live acoustic band performance. Available from 6.30pm – 11pm, priced at IDR 950,000++ (Silver), IDR 1,350,000++ (Gold), IDR 1,550,000++ (Platinum) and IDR 400,000++ (Kids).

At The Imperial Ballroom, dress to impress as they present the Gala Dinner. Kick off the night with welcome drinks, delicious canapés and a sumptuous 6-course set gala dinner menu from 6.30pm – 11pm, followed by taste nibbles at the countdown after party from 11pm – 2.30am with a DJ performance and tasty buffet treats. Priced at IDR 1,900,000++ per person and IDR 1,000,000++ per child.

On New Year’s Day, tantalise your taste buds with a delicious spread of Mediterranean dishes at Bella Cucina’s New Year’s Brunch, serenaded with live jazz band entertainment. Available from 12pm – 4pm, priced at IDR 850,000++ (Silver), IDR 1,150,000++ (Gold), IDR 1,450,000++ (Platinum) and IDR 400,000++ (Kids).

Note: Silver package includes food, selection of chilled juice & soft drinks; Gold package includes food, selection of chilled juice, soft drinks & Sababay wines; Platinum package includes food, selection of chilled juice, soft drinks, Sababay wines, Bilyara sparkling wines & selected cocktails.

For their full festive programme, click here! For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 8768 or email dine@icbali.com

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888

icbali.reservation@ihg.com

bali.intercontinental.com