On 4 October 2025, GDAS Bali Health & Wellness Resort held their Grand Opening event, marking the highly-anticipated moment where all of their immersive wellness and cultural experiences have finally been completed. Found sprawling on the edges of the Ubud rice fields, this all-encompassing destination has been designed as a sanctuary where ancient healing traditions and contemporary wellness experiences converge.

After an initial soft opening in October 2022, in the last two years GDAS Bali has been gradually introducing its full-suite of services. Now complete, the resort welcomes visitors into a verdant destination where luxurious accommodation, premium vegan dining, yoga and fitness, leisure, learning, and state-of-the-art wellness facilities can all be found.

The Grand Opening event was a meaningful reflection of the resort, as a place where culture, health, entertainment find a home. It began with a breathtaking Balinese theatre performance, Taru Pramana, the retelling of the heroic story of Hanuman’s quest for Lata Mausadi, performed by Sanggar Paripurna.

From GDAS Bali’s Tangi Restaurant, guests – all of whom were dressed top-to-toe in white – savoured curated plant-based dining specialties, designed to nourish the body, reflecting the resort’s commitment to mindful eating. Then more entertainment, with a unique live performance by a Zimbabwean marimba musician, Supa Kalulu, and finally, a soulful DJ set by Brian Hartman, blending sounds that inspire connection and joy.

During this milestone occasion, the resort made an important announcement: unveiling their brand-new Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, an exclusive addition perfect for adult families or groups seeking privacy and space.

“The philosophy of Usadha is at the heart of what we do, and we are honoured to share it with the world,” said Surya Darma, General Manager of GDAS Bali, at the opening ceremony.

What You’ll Find at GDAS Bali: Health & Wellness Resort

Offering stays, full retreats and day experiences, the wellness resort provides all of the five-star facilities of an enviable travel destination, with luxurious accommodations overlooking the rice fields, featuring a contemporary design with Balinese inspirations. The accommodation is complemented by a tropical swimming pool, the Garden Lounge, a Library, Teacher Room, and Tangi Restaurant, where local Balinese ingredients are prepared into delicious vegan dishes.

Then there is The Bali Eden, one of the most complete wellness centres in the region, where fitness and recovery needs are found in one place. You’ll find a state-of-the-art gym, bamboo yoga shala, an expansive steam room and sauna (infrared and traditional), and hot and cold plunge pools. Arana Spa is Eden’s relaxation destination, where treatments are inspired by Bali’s traditional usadha philosophy. Luxurious treatment rooms, with steam showers and terrazo bathtubs, a beauty salon, a herb laboratory and indoor lounge are among the amazing facilities.

Offering memberships for outside guests too, Bali Eden is more than its facilities, home to classes and community focusing on fitness, self-care, nutrition, yoga and stress management. Whether its hot Hatha Yoga to group meditation or peaceful Qigong, the wellness centre’s in-house professionals are there to assist.

Finally, GDAS Bali’s most high-tech services are found in the Health Suite. This is a haven for biohacking, where cutting-edge technology to time-tested services are made available for guests looking to elevate their physical health, with Live O2 therapy, a salt therapy room, and in-house IV Drip therapy.

With state-of-the-art wellness facilities, immersive cultural programming, and a culinary approach that celebrates the island’s bounty, GDAS Bali is poised to become one of Bali’s most sought-after wellness destinations.

Gdas Bali

Jl. Cempaka Mas, Ubud

+62 361 908 3131

[email protected]

gdasbali.com