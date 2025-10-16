Nestled in the heart of Canggu, a short distance away from the ocean, Giselle invites foodies on the island to indulge in Mediterranean flavours married with French technique. Born from friendship, passion, and a shared love of hospitality, Giselle encapsulates the essence of the Mediterranean Riviera in the 80s – sun-drenched, effortless, and a tad wild.

Giselle was conceived as a restaurant that celebrates connections, where long leisurely lunches flow into golden-hour cocktails and nights unfold under the starlit skies. The menu is centred on local, responsibly sourced ingredients, prepared with utmost care and passion, with a dash of Mediterranean sophistication.

A collective of hospitality trailblazers is the mastermind behind Giselle: Chef Antoine Darquin and Sommelier Théo Lavergne, the duo behind Bisou Bangkok (Michelin Guide 2025); Jules Pierrefitte, founder of Pastel Bangkok; and Tristan Kastelyn, DJ and artistic director. Together, they interweave culinary precision, creative energy, and the natural charm of the Riviera to deliver a sophisticated and soulful dining experience.

Behind the Culinary Philosophy

At Giselle, food is designed to be shared, grabbed from each other’s plates, and paired with conversations. Here, the menu showcases modern Mediterranean cuisine with a French backbone, shaped by three core values: Seasonal. Sexy. Shareable.

Curated by Executive Chef Antoine Darquin, the menu shifts between the raw delicacy of crudo and the smoky depth of dishes touched by flames. Each plate honours the soul of the Mediterranean: fresh, simple, and full of heart. They source solely from sustainable local fishermen, allowing the island’s coastal flavours to shine through French precision and Mediterranean ease. Diners can expect vibrant, flavour-packed dishes that speak for themselves, crafted to be shared, savoured, and cherished.

Several must-try signature dishes at Giselle include Sea Bream Sashimi with Yuzukosho Vinaigrette, Whole Roasted Pink Snapper in Salt Crust with Beurre Blanc Noilly Prat, and Crab Pappardelle and Wood-Grilled Octopus.

The Space & Design

Accommodating up to 120 guests, the space evokes the warmth and ease of the 1980s Riviera. The space is designed with beige walls, soft linens, and arched forms to create an airy, sunlit ambience, softened by light wood, rattan, and terracotta. Sandy neutrals and ocean tones echo coastal calm, while the open courtyard captures the afternoon light, and the upstairs bar becomes a stage for sunset cocktails and late-night music.

Curated by Tristan Kastelyn, the soundscape seamlessly flows from laidback afternoons to vibrant, enticing nights, creating a setting that feels refined yet unpretentious – a timeless space where you’ll want to linger a little longer.

Giselle is open daily from 5 PM until late.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 4052 8197 or follow @giselle_bali on Instagram.

