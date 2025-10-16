Usher in a Wicked October at The Iron Fairies Bali

This October, expect a month jam-packed with wicked enchantment and entertainment at The Iron Fairies Bali, as the popular nightlife destination presents a series of thrilling events leading up to the spookiest time of the year.

On Halloween Day, The Iron Fairies Bali invites partygoers to experience a darker, more playful side of the establishment with their Halloween party, themed “Wicked Night”. The perfect opportunity arises for you to dress up in your most wicked outfits and stand a chance to win the best-dressed prize.

Leading up to the much-anticipated Halloween night are two exclusive evenings, including the return of “Global Frequencies”, which will see internationally renowned DJ Fingaz from the United States take the stage, and a special performance by DJ Brooke Bailey, known for her magnetic sets at Tomorrowland.

Wicked Night: When the Fairies Fall into Mischief

On Friday, 31 October 2025, The Iron Fairies Bali’s “Wicked Night” Halloween event will transport guests into a dark fairy realm with mischief and mystery, promising one wickedly unforgettable evening. Headlining the night is trailblazing Indonesian DJ and producer Dipha Barus, whose distinctive sound promises to cast a captivating spell over the dance floor. With a dress code of “The Most Wicked”, guests are encouraged to showcase their most extravagant costumes to win the Best Dressed competition. The winner will be announced during the event and will be rewarded with a VIP table for 10 guests, including a selected bottle, mixers, and food.

Global Frequencies’s 2nd Edition: Double the DJs, Double the Fun

Following the success of its debut, Global Frequencies makes its return for the second time at The Iron Fairies Bali, on Saturday, 18 October 2025 from 10:30 PM onwards. The event expands the brand’s commitment to curating global music experiences that unite talent from around the globe. The second edition will spotlight DJ Fingaz from the USA, a music veteran with over three decades of experience performing across major cities such as Las Vegas, London, and Hong Kong. Currently a resident DJ at Maggie Choo’s Hong Kong, he has collaborated and performed alongside some of the world’s biggest stars, including Beyoncé, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and Nicki Minaj. Peforming alongside DJ Fingaz will be Jakarta-based DJ Schizo whose 15-year career spans Jakarta and Australia.

Afrobeats and R&B Tunes by DJ Brook Bailey

Adding more dazzle and delight to October’s festivities, The Iron Fairies proudly presents DJ Brooke Bailey on Saturday, 11 October 2025 from 10:30 PM onwards. An international DJ who has graced the stages of some of the world’s most prestigious music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Afro Nation, she has shared the stage with renowned artists including Wizkid, Young Thug, and Davido. Celebrated for her energetic fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and Hip Hop, her upcoming set at The Iron Fairies Bali is set to bring a pulsating, beat-pumping sound to the venue.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 899 9999 123 or follow @theironfairiesbali on Instagram for more updates.

The Iron Fairies Bali

Jl. Petitenget No.19x, Kerobokan

+62 899 9999 123

@theironfairiesbali

theironfairies.com