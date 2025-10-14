As part of the newly launched Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet (WIG) programme – an initiative by the Ministry of Tourism to position Indonesia as a global dining destination, a series of curated experiences have been taking place across Jakarta and Bali. Designed to spotlight the country’s finest culinary voices, these events connect Indonesia’s rich flavours and world-class talent with an international audience.

WIG represents a fresh chapter in Indonesia’s culinary story. Moving beyond the promotion of traditional dishes, the programme now highlights refined, destination-worthy dining experiences that exemplify the sophistication of Indonesia’s evolving food scene. From high-level industry talks and artisan markets to international media familiarisation trips and the country’s first-ever Restaurant Week, Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet is a call to the world that Indonesia is ready to invite guests to the table.

An Evening at Sundara Bali

Among the highlights of the WIG familiarisation trip was an exclusive dining event at Sundara Bali, the elegant beachfront restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay. The evening marked the debut of a brand-new Chef’s Table experience, a yet-to-be-launched concept by Chef de Cuisine David Gavin, introduced to guests for the very first time.

The evening began with sunset cocktails on the terrace, where Bar Manager Paul Minea presented a selection of sustainable concoctions crafted from the bars of Sundara and Telu. Using locally-sourced ingredients and zero-waste techniques, the cocktails mirrored the eco-conscious philosophy that underpins the resort’s culinary approach.

Guests were then ushered into the intimate dining space for the Chef’s Table: From Head to Tail, welcomed personally by Liam Nealon, Executive Chef of Four Seasons Resort Bali. an immersive culinary performance dedicated to sustainability and respect for the sea. The evening’s focus was a single fish: line-caught amberjack, sourced through Bali Sustainable Seafood, which became the star of a six-course journey. Every part of the fish — head, tail, belly, collar, loin, even skin — was transformed into a refined creation.

Canapés made from the fish’s head featured battered head bites and a grilled collar and tail ceviche. The tail followed, prepared delicately to highlight its firm texture; then came the smoked belly, paired with rye breadcrumbs and smoked cream, delivering a nutty sweetness.

The collar arrived next, smoked and glazed with beurre blanc and grated roe for an umami depth, before the centrepiece – the loin, aged for six days and served with kenari nuts, asparagus, and charred leeks. Dessert brought the evening full circle: a silky chocolate crémeux set atop crushed, dehydrated fish skin combined with palm sugar – a daring and delightful interplay of sweet, salty, and textural surprise.

Head to Tail, Earth to Sea

Chef Gavin’s concept pays homage to nature’s bounty and the craftsmanship of Jimbaran’s fishing heritage. “The kitchen becomes a canvas,” he shares, “where each night is a celebration of the sea.” Drawing from his Swedish reverence for the ocean and his love for Indonesia’s bold spices, Gavin reimagines Jimbaran’s humble seafood barbecue tradition through the lens of fine dining.

At the Chef’s Table, nothing is wasted, and everything is honoured. Each course becomes a dialogue between ocean and flame, between memory and innovation, an approach that aligns perfectly with Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet’s mission: to champion sustainability, creativity, and the global elevation of Indonesia’s culinary identity.

Through collaborations like this, Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet demonstrates that Indonesia’s gastronomic future is not only delicious but also deeply thoughtful. A balance of art, ethics, and authenticity, shared with the world from a table by the sea.

For more on Sundara Bali, visit sundarabali.com

Follow Wonderful Indonesia Gourmet on Instagram: @indonesia.gourmet