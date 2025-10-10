Bali welcomes authentic Mexican street food with the opening of Agave & Azul, a taqueria and tequileria, celebrating agave-fuelled mixology and the region’s most soulful dishes.

Located on Jl. Pantai Berawan, Canggu, guests are welcomed into a stylish restaurant space embellished with hints of Mexico, with its hacienda-style terracotta bricks, stained-glass windows and hanging corn decor – an ode to the main ingredient of the revered taco!

The heart of Agave & Azul is of course its menu, envisioned by Andri Dionysius, chef-patron and creative mind of MDA Restaurants, best known for Aged & Butchered in both Jakarta and Bali. The restaurant stays true to street-style tacos, made with fresh, handmade tortillas (blue corn or soft flour) and loaded with everything from slow-braised meats to bold options like corazon (beef heart), tripas (intestines), and oreja (pig ears)— ingredients rarely cooked on the island.

Other than tacos, Agave & Azul puts on a full spread of Central American flavours, from Oka’s Snapper Ceviche (ají rocoto leche de tigre, giant choko, and roasted yam), Octopus & Grits (skewered and glazed with ají amarillo), Cochinita Riblets (pork riblets in Yucatecan red recado rub with orange-habanero salsa) to Braised Oxtail (a rich stew in “mole negro” with Mexican rice pilaf) to name a few.

But that’s just half the story! Living up to its name, agave, the bar programme of this Mexican dining destination spotlights tequila, with seven house-infused creations that promise unexpected flavours in every sip, and agave cocktails that promise a kick, be it icy margarita slushies (classic or seasonal fruits), to cinnamon-kissed horchata.

It’s tacos and tequila in the tropics, presenting the boldest flavours of Mexico here in Bali.

Open daily from 12pm to 10pm (Mon-Thurs), or to 11pm (Fri-Sun).

Agave & Azul Taqueria

The Komu, Jalan Pantai Berawa No.99, Canggu

+62 877 2985 8226

@agaveazul.canggu