MASONRY. is embarking on a global expansion to snowy heights with its third restaurant, set within the ski-in, ski-out Niseko Kyo Hotel in Hirafu.

MASON has established itself in the Bali dining scene as a local spot for both Canggu residents and travellers since 2018, then opening a second restaurant in Uluwatu’s popular region of Padang Padang. Now the brand goes international, entering a new era with rebranding into MASONRY. to better reflect the art of their namesake. The philosophy behind MASONRY. is to pay attention to detail when using one’s hands to create art from scratch, as evident in the quality of their elevated, wood-fired Mediterranean-inspired dishes, which many have enjoyed for their refined simplicity.

That’s precisely what they hope to bring to new and unfamiliar guests with this latest evolution. MASONRY.’s menus are known for their bold flavours of produce-driven cooking as part of the group’s ethos, but this time using exceptional ingredients found in Japan. New dishes are being introduced in the menu for MASONRY. Japan, such as the house-made halloumi made from Hokkaido milk, buckwheat honey, and kombu, and the Furano Wagyu striploin with mandarin kosho. The drinks won’t be falling behind, as certified Court of Master Sommeliers and MASONRY. COO Marcus Boyle will be curating the wine list to pair excellently, featuring both local and international producers.

Multi-award-winning Bar Director Zac de Git is bringing his brew of modern techniques and elegant flavours to MASONRY. Japan, which is sure to entice newcomers with some of Bali’s favourites. Still, only cocktail aficionados travelling to the Hokkaido region will get to taste the Goma, a concoction exclusive to the Niseko location, which mixes sesame spirit, cucumber, lime, agave, and saline for a briny sensation.

Vyvial & Co. have designed MASONRY. Japan in an inspired contrast where wood meets snow. The new restaurant will seat 60 guests, featuring extended bar seating, warm lighting, reclaimed timber with natural finishes, and linen noren, with the snowy mountains serving as the backdrop. The intimate yet inviting energy is part of the experience that bridges the beginning of Masonry. to its future.

“We’ve always believed that good food starts from scratch and from the heart. Bringing MASONRY. To Niseko is an opportunity to share what we do best with a new community, while also evolving and embracing the culture and produce of Japan,” says Co-Founder and Culinary Director of MASONRY., Ben Cross.

MASONRY. Japan is set to welcome guests from around the globe on December 1st.

For more information, visit masonrybali.com .