A new Sunday experience unfolds on the Jimbaran Beachfront as Sundara Bali presents their ‘Pink Brunch’, inspired by the delicate tones of Whispering Angel Rosé.

From seasonal dishes to specially-crafted cocktails, pink hues take over the indulgent weekend experience, with every delight served at the table, from seafood platters to fresh salads and succulent steaks.

Brunch at Sundara has always been about leisurely grazing, with sharing-style plates brought to the table for everyone to savour together. The Pink Brunch menu covers both land and sea, from refreshing Coconut Crab Salad and Grilled Oysters, to Coffee Wood-smoked Steak Tartare, Grilled Whole Fish of the Day, and Duck Smoked Over Embers.

A highlight is most definitely the Chilled Seafood Platter, a generous serving of the freshest oceanic delights, including poached lobster, tiger prawns, scallop crudo, coffee wood smoked salmon, served with Bloody Mary dip, smoked chilli mayo, horseradish and lemon.

Leave room for the beautiful and equally-delicious desserts, all tickled pink, with an iconic Bali Vanilla Mille-Feuille served at the table, Sundara Macaron with pistachio cream, and Rosella Soft-Serve Ice Cream.

Of course, bottles and glasses of Whispering Angel Rosé are the most appropriate pairing for the Pink Brunch. However, Bar Manager Paul Minea has also prepared a list of gorgeous pink cocktails to choose from: Pink Me Up, with Whispering Angel, strawberry and basil cordial and elderflower tonic; Pink Cooler, with Aperol, snake fruit cordial and dragon fruit foam; to Frozen Rosé, with East Indies Gin, peach, rosé, citrus and pomegranate.

Choose from two available Brunch Packages:

Pink Indulgence – IDR 1,250,000++ per person

Including a Seafood platter

Whispers in Pink – IDR 3,800,000++ for two people

Including a seafood platter and a bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé

Special Perks:

Wear pink and receive 10% offper reservation

Pool & daybed access (based on availability) with hourly poolside amenities

Every Sunday from 11.30am to 3pm.

Book Now via Four Seasons Chat or call +62 361 2019000.

Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

@sundarabali @fsbali

sundarabali.com