Apurva-Kempinski_Bai-Yun-Food-Set-Up

This October, The Apurva Kempinski Bali invites guests to celebrate warmth and togetherness at its inaugural Hot Pot Festival, held at the award-winning Bai Yun restaurant. Perfectly timed with Golden Week and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the event honours one of Asia’s most cherished dining traditions with a luxurious Balinese touch.

Recognised among TripAdvisor’s top Chinese restaurants in Bali, Bai Yun — meaning “white cloud” — has earned a reputation for refined hot pot dining. For this special month-long celebration, diners can explore four curated experiences:

  • Harmony Feast (IDR 628,000++) – Premium beef short rib, Black Angus sirloin, chicken, prawns, scallops and squid.
  • Sea Feast (IDR 888,000++) – Bamboo lobster, red snapper, scallops, prawns, squid and artisanal dumplings.
  • Golden Feast (IDR 1,288,000++) – Kiwami tenderloin MB9+, Black Angus short rib, Miyazaki A5 striploin, lobster and fresh oysters.
  • Chef’s Signature (IDR 998,000++) – A complete experience with appetisers, Cantonese barbecue and premium meats and seafood.

Three new broths — Duck & Radish, Fish Collagen & Salted Vegetables, and Chicken & Coriander — debut alongside the festival’s Chef’s Signature Set, which also features dim sum, Cantonese barbecue, handmade noodles and aromatic tea.

Bai Yun Restaurant is open daily from 12:00 to 22:30.

+62 811 3820 9541
[email protected].
Discover more at kempinski.com/bali.

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

