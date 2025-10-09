The Balinese Theatre at Ayodya Resort Bali

The Ramayana epic of Kecak fame comes to life in one of Bali’s most ornate resort destinations, Ayodya Resort Bali. Named after the ancient kingdom of Ayodhya, the birthplace of the Hindu epic’s protagonist, Rama, folklore and legend are at the heart of this impressive accommodation, originally designed to resemble the majesty of a Balinese water palace.

Welcomed through towering gates, the Ayodya Resort Bali evokes an entry one might imagine Balinese royals once prepared for visiting dignitaries, inviting them into their lavish palaces. And palatial the resort is, experienced instantly at the resort’s main lobby, a spacious open-air pavilion inspired by royal courtyards, with a stone-carved, candi bentar-inspired shrine as its centre piece.

First opening its doors in 1990, Ayodya Resort Bali was born at a time where Balinese tourism was all about showcasing the island’s culture on a global stage. Despite boasting a 300-metre stretch of white sand beach, set inside the Nusa Dua’s polished resort complex, it would be through design, art and culture that Ayodya Resort Bali could set itself apart, a place where the island’s familiar and traditional structures could be reimagined on a grand scale.

Ayodya Resort Bali Main Lobby, a traditional wooden wantilan at a grand scale, with a shrine centre-piece

Ayodya Palace Lounge with carved pillars Ayodya Palace Lounge with traditionally-decorated eaves

Cultural motifs extend throughout the grounds, with walls, from hallways to bathrooms, embellished with hand-carved reliefs depicting dramatic moments in the Ramayana tale; statues of mythical creatures decorating the tropical gardens; thatched roofs of the bales and pavilions found spread throughout the entire compound. This is elevated further at the Ayodya Palace, where spacious rooms, suites and villas merge timeless design with five-star luxury.

Zooming out from these more intricate details, Ayodya Resort Bali’s layout follows the Balinese tri mandala design philosophy, used to organise temple compounds into three sections, from the sacred to profane. Running through the length of the resort is an expansive lake, honouring the water palace theme, but also an homage to the Balinese Hindu reverence for water. At the resort’s heart and centre, enclosed by the lake’s waters, is the amphitheatre, where tales of the Ramayana continue to regale audiences through dance and music, backdropped by the dramatic, towering Kori Agung gates.

Kausalya Villa, with its grand traditional-styled furniture and interiors, an ode to royal villas of Bali

Through Ayodya’s architecture, a meeting of traditional motifs and modern comfort, guests are immersed in the nature and artistry of Bali, infused with the values of the Ramayana, ever-present in the walls and reliefs of the resort.

Ayodya Resort Bali

Jl. Pantai Mengiat, Nusa Dua, Bali

@ayodyabali

ayodyaresortbali.com