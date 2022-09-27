The award-winning Samsara Ubud resort continually strives to evolve and adapt to bring forth new and innovative offerings to its guests. With this goal in mind, they have revamped The Kelusa, the on-site dining destination at the resort, inviting guests to embark on a multisensory dining experience amidst the enchanting Payangan rainforest.

Set to open on Sunday, 9 October 2022, The Kelusa’s reinvented concept features dining areas that have undergone a major makeover to seamlessly marry the tranquil natural surroundings of the area with the rich cultural heritage of Indonesia. The culinary offerings have also been mindfully updated to elevate the epicurean experience for diners.

The Reimagined Concept

When it comes to dining venues in Bali, there are essentially unlimited options to choose from, be it a trendy eatery or an upscale fine dining restaurant. Yet, it’s quite uncommon to find a place that can cater for those who seek both classic and contemporary dining experiences that are approachable and inclusive to everyone.

Well, The Kelusa aims to provide exactly just that – a restaurant that retains a classical culinary approach but packaged in a modern, sophisticated presentation set in an idyllic venue where a diverse group of people can meet, converse and create connections through its monthly events curated for visionaries.

Nestled in Ubud, Bali, The Kelusa’s charming venue is blessed with the verdant and tranquil surroundings of the picturesque Payangan rainforest, a highlight to the dining experience that not only spoils guests’ appetites but also a feast for the eyes.

The Eclectic Culinary Offerings

Sambal be Tongkol Cakalang Woku Gethuk

The dining experience at The Kelusa has been curated to please even the most discerning diners by presenting meticulously crafted dishes that are split into two categories: the Signatures, which offers modern Indonesian dishes with a twist, and the Classics.

To give you a little teaser of what’s on offer, highlights to try from the array of Signature dishes include Sambal be Tongkol (tuna salad with shallots, lemongrass, chilli and local basil), Cakalang Woku (grilled tuna, spicy turmeric broth, charred leek and confit tomatoes) and an assortment of desserts such as the all-time favourite Gethuk (sweet cassava, vanilla custard, mixed nut crumble and vanilla ice cream).

Gado Gado Sate Ayam Kolak Pisang

For those craving Classic dishes, the menu offers main courses with the likes of Melanzane (aubergine, tomato, burnt mozzarella, wild rocket and balsamic) and Pan Seared Barramundi (polenta cake, wild mushroom, sautéed spinach and beurre noir), while classic palate-cleansing desserts include Semifreddo (peanut butter, caramel popcorn, almond tuile and chocolate sauce) and Poached Pear (spiced cranberry, star anise, Chantilly crème and shortbread).

Taking into consideration guests with children, The Kelusa’s Chef Iwan has also prepared a special menu created for the little ones.

Connoisseurs of fine wines can relish in Samsara’s extensive collection from their wine cellar, while cocktail lovers can indulge in the variety of innovative cocktails available including the signature Popcorn Sour, an invigorating mix of popcorn and Vodka sour. The Kelusa’s wide range of cocktails and mocktails have been curated to reflect Bali’s vibrant essence and fresh organic produce.

Beyond the Gourmet Dishes

The Kelusa’s revamps goes beyond just the culinary offerings, it is designed to be a hub where creatives and individuals around the island can meet up, network, unwind and exchange intellectual conversations. The venue will be holding monthly events curated for globetrotters as they enjoy indulging in great food and drinks and keep their creative juices flowing in a cosy and blissful ambience.

An oasis of serenity, the venue’s surroundings, complemented the natural tropical interiors further enhancing the restaurant’s charm along with the tantalising dishes that celebrate the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Indonesian cuisine. Overall, The Kelusa welcomes all guests with a warm embrace as they present a gourmet experience featuring classic culinary creations, prepared in a contemporary and sophisticated way.

The Kelusa is open daily from 7am to 10.30pm.

The Kelusa at Samsara Ubud

Banjar Ayah, Desa Kelusa, Payangan, Ubud

+62 361 209 1769

thekelusa@samsaraubud.com

samsaraubud.com