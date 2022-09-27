Once again utilising the restorative abilities of nature, Bali-born skincare and beauty brand Sensatia Botanicals releases a new line of products that cater to the specific needs of expecting mothers with their new Maternity Care collection.

This new collection has been formulated with expecting mothers in mind, aimed at alleviating the specific skin conditions that may appear during pregnancy. Featuring safe and effective products, free of artificial chemicals, the Maternity Care collection address common symptoms that are experienced, including stretch marks, itchiness and swollen feet.

Stretch marks are a natural occurrence during pregnancy, but there are ways to mitigate against them using the right treatments and ingredients. One such ingredient is ximenynic acid, extracted from the seeds of the sandalwood tree. sandalwood is used in Ayurvedic treatments to make the skin smoother, tauter, and softer. Based on a study of 30 volunteers, ximenynic acid has been proven to reduce the appearance of stretched skin in just 8 weeks. Another ingredient is shea butter, which keep skin moisturised and supple, allowing it to stretch with less resistance and tension as the pregnancy progresses.

The new Maternity Care collection includes:

Nourishing Sandalwood Stretch Mark Cream

This features sandalwood and shea butter as the star ingredients. For centuries, women in African cultures have been using sandalwood and shea butter to maintain skin elasticity during pregnancy. These skin-softening botanical ingredients are the base of this buttery cream. Apply it after shower and before bed then let the all-natural ingredients work their magic to keep skin moisturised and supple allowing skin to stretch more easily.

Nourishing Sandalwood Stretch Mark Oil

Which is nutrient-rich oil that helps skin to stretch more easily during pregnancy. The botanical ingredients were chosen for their high vitamin content and ability to moisturise and nourish skin. Silky smooth and unscented, this luxurious oil can be used throughout pregnancy and long after delivery. For best results apply it twice a day after shower for all-day hydration

Soothing Cucumber Foot Rub Gel

Which provides cooling relief on swollen feet. Subtly scented with refreshing mint and cucumber, the gel helps to ease foot discomfort and alleviate skin irritation. The nutrient-rich botanical ingredients help to moisturise, soothe, and even naturally deodorise skin.

“Our line of products has been loved by many expecting mothers as they switch to natural skincare during pregnancy and continue to do so even after delivery.” shares Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals. “We are happy to provide a specific Maternity Care Collection that work together to help pregnant women feel more confident in their own skin.”

This Maternity Care collection expands further on the brand’s previous collection of Baby Care, and continues to showcase Sensatia’s ability to provide products that cater to the varied and individual characteristics of people’s skin, across a range of needs.

Sensatia Botanicals is an Indonesian beauty care brand dedicated to offer naturally effective products. They are committed to minimise their environmental footprint whist empowering the local community by hiring 70% of their employees from Karangasem, east Bali, where the brand was founded.

Sensatia products are available in-store and online: www.sensatia.com