Ganesha ek Sanskriti, now part of the fast-growing Ganesha Dining Group in Indonesia, first opened in Jakarta on 12 June 2003. Now the authentic Indian restaurant brand has over twenty outlets across the country, with eight here in Bali. To celebrate their ‘founding month, and 23 years of operation, Ganesha invites customers to join celebrations with a special giveaway for those dining with them throughout the month.

When Ganesha ek Sanskriti was first conceptualized by Shilpa Dave, she didn’t want the restaurant to offer just authentic cuisine, but to be a presentation of the ‘culture’ (or ‘sanskriti’) one finds with true Indian hospitality. By adopting the words of Hindu scripture, Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God), Ganesha ek Sanskriti soon became a first-choice Indian restaurant, seeing them expand to Bali and Yogyakarta – and with new brands.

In gratitude of their 23 years of success, Ganesha wants to thank their customers, inviting them to experience new flavours, enjoy amazing promotions and even win a fabulous holiday experience.

Weekend Indian Food Festival

Every weekend of June, experience the true flavours of India through a weekly Food Festival, designed to bring a focus one of of India’s regional cuisines – from royal Rajasthani flavours to grand Sadya feasts! At Bali outlets (Ubud, Sanur and Discovery Mall), the festival runs as a themed set menu for groups of 8 or more, or a full buffet for groups of 20 or more — all by pre-booking only. Brunch is served from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. (Reservations: +62 811-9996-988, Amit).

Frequent Diner Rewards

Diners who frequent any Ganesha ek Sanskriti in Indonesia will be rewarded a special ‘cash bonanza’, depending on how many times they dine during the month of June – the more they come, the more cash back they get. With a maximum cash prize of IDR 3.000.000; the ultimate reward for loyal customers. Full Details Here.

Dine, Share & Win a Holiday!

And most excitingly, throughout the month of June, diners who share their dining experience at Ganesha on Instagram (Reels) of winning a fabulous getaway. The winner will receive two return flights to their prize destination — Bali for Jakarta-based participants, or Labuan Bajo for Bali-based participants. Further prizes are currently being finalised and will be announced throughout the anniversary month. Here’s How to Join !

During this celebratory time, Ganesha ek Sanskriti will continue to serve guests and communities with their authentic Indian cuisine, welcoming all customers to enjoy, celebrate and hopefully win something during this anniversary month. After all, Atithi Devo Bhava!

Ganesha ek Sanskriti can be found in several locations around Bali: Discovery Mall Kuta, Sunset Road, Sanur, Ubud, GWK Cultural Park (Uluwatu), Bali Airport and Ayodya Resort Bali (Nusa Dua). The new Ganesha Elite in The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, offers an elevated dining experience with refined specialities available.

@ganeshaeksanskriti

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