For over two decades, Ganesha ek Sanskriti has been a name synonymous with authentic Indian dining in Indonesia. Founded by Ibu Shilpa Dave, who has lived in Indonesia for more than 30 years, the brand has built its reputation on authenticity, service, and a deep respect for Indian culinary heritage. From its first humble outlet in 2003, Ganesha has grown into the largest Indian restaurant chain in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, with 22 thriving outlets to date.

In Bali, the journey began with restaurants in Ubud, Sanur, Kuta, Sunset Road, and Ayodya Resort Nusa Dua and Discovery Mall Kuta, each bringing the flavours of India to the island’s diverse visitors. Now, Ganesha is embarking on an exciting new chapter with four landmark openings: Ganesha Elite at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali International Airport (Arrival and Departure), and at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park. These new venues not only strengthen Ganesha’s presence on the island but also bring its celebrated hospitality to some of Bali’s most iconic destinations.

Whether at a fine-dining setting in a luxury resort, a convenient stop at the airport, or amid the cultural hotspots like GWK, Ganesha continues to deliver the richness of Indian cuisine prepared by native chefs using time-honoured recipes. This expansion marks another milestone in a journey built on heritage and enriched with love, ensuring that Ganesha remains the place where flavours, culture, and memorable moments come together.

